Chanukkah Chance

Ending the sin of abortion within the church of Jesus Christ in California through direct action mentorship and biblical ministry via Chanukkah Ministers and church sponsors.

Placing children with Christian-based churches and individuals to be raised as ministers of the Lord with the confines of a loving Bible centered school setting. They will be mentored to take on the call of God in the ministry and missionary fields with those they have trained with.

Full life support and upbringing support. For family members or extended family members as well.







