Central Asia Trip

This October, I have the opportunity to travel to Central Asia with a team from my church to support a local organization that has been serving displaced Afghan families and refugees in the region for many years. From October 11–21, our team will come alongside the long-term work already underway there by addressing practical needs, encouraging the local team, and caring for the people we meet. I’m especially looking forward to stepping outside of what is familiar, learning from others, and serving with humility while reflecting the love of Jesus. I am raising $3,100 to cover flights, lodging, meals, transportation, and other trip expenses. I would be incredibly grateful for your prayers, financial support, or encouragement as I prepare for this opportunity!