Cataleya's Gymnastics Fund

Hi, I'm raising money to support Cataleya Smith's dream of becoming a professional gymnast. Cataleya is 13 years old (turning 14 next month) and is heading into her freshman year of high school this fall. She's an amazing student who maintains the honor roll, and gymnastics is her passion. She loves animals, science, swimming, and spending time with her family and friends, and she's also active in her teen church events. Your support would mean so much as she pursues her gymnastics goals. Thank you for standing with Cataleya.