Car Repair and Rent After Moving

Starting over is never easy, and right now I’m asking for a little help getting through an unexpected setback.

I recently made a big move from Washington State to North Dakota to begin a new chapter of my life. I used all of my savings to make the move and get into an apartment. I’ve just started a new job at Walmart, and I’m also preparing to start college here soon. I was finally beginning to feel like things were falling into place when my car broke down.

I took my car to a repair shop and received an estimate of approximately $2,500. Unfortunately, after paying for the move and my apartment, I simply don’t have that kind of money left.

Having a reliable car is incredibly important for me right now. I need it to get to work so I can continue supporting myself, and I’ll soon need transportation to get to school as well. Without my car, I’m worried that everything I’ve worked so hard to start building could quickly become much harder.

I’m hoping to raise $3,000 to help cover the cost of repairing my car and provide some assistance toward my rent while I wait for my new job income to become steady.

I’m not asking for help because I don’t want to work—I’m working hard to build a stable, independent future for myself. I just hit an unexpected obstacle at the worst possible time and could really use a hand getting over it.

Any amount, even a few dollars, would mean more to me than you know. If you aren’t able to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would also be an incredible help.

Thank you for reading my story, sharing it, donating, or simply rooting for me as I begin this new chapter. ❤️



