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Building Dreams Together - Support Our Family

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMartina Chapman

Building Dreams Together - Support Our Family

Hello friends, family, and kind supporters,

We are starting a very meaningful journey to grow our family through surrogacy. This path gives us hope for the future, but it also comes with significant medical, legal, and agency costs that can quickly become overwhelming.


Surrogacy and family-building expenses include medical procedures, IVF treatments, legal agreements, surrogate care, insurance, and travel—expenses not covered by insurance. These costs are a real struggle for us, as they represent financial hurdles we never anticipated when planning our family.


Parenthood is something many people are blessed to experience naturally. For us, it requires a village. Every donation, prayer, share, and word of encouragement helps bring us one step closer to meeting the child we have already loved for so long.

We know there are no guarantees on this journey, but we are choosing hope. We believe our future child is worth every obstacle, every sacrifice, and every step we take toward making our family complete.


Starting a family means everything to us, and with the help of our community, we hope to make this dream possible. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward the expenses involved in bringing our child into the world. Your support helps ease some of these financial burdens so that we can focus on creating a loving home for our future addition.


If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping us in your thoughts means just as much. Your kindness, encouragement, and support truly help carry us through this journey. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts—we are so grateful for every bit of love and solidarity we receive. Together, let's make dreams come true! 🌟💖

With heartfelt thanks,


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