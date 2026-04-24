Bringing Missing Hurricane Helene Victims Home

Our mission is to bring closure and a voice to those who no longer have one. Our goal started with the missing people from Hurricane Helene that tore through North Carolina and East Tennessee. With lack of resources from our government, we are stepping in to bring these people home. A person is a person.





We're raising funds to support search and recovery efforts for those still missing.





The Lord asks, “Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?”, and the prophet Isaiah answers, “Here am I. Send me!”

Isaiah 6:8