

Bravest for Choice was founded by NYC Firefighters.

We believe every person has the right to make his or her own informed CHOICE when it comes to medical decisions.

Providing financial assistance to NYC Firefighters, Medics and/or EMTs who are in dire need of it.

Potential legal fees, specifically to represent the NYC Firefighters, Medics or EMTs who can not currently afford representation.

Bravest for Choice, inc. operation costs

Thank you for your support in the belief that everyone should be given a CHOICE.

This choice should be based on his or her own medical history, religious practice, and personal beliefs.The choicebe based on whether or not they want to keep their jobs.This fund will be used to assist and aid NYC Firefighters, Medics and EMTs who have lost their income due to not being able to comply with the vaccine mandates, due to religious practice, medical history or personal beliefs.100% of the donations collected will go towards:None of the board members of this organization are compensated. We all work 100% voluntarily on this.Those who meet the criteria above will fill out an application for assistance.Applications will be reviewed on a case by case basis. In-person interviews and zoom video calls will be used to determine a person's eligibility for assistance.All use of these funds will be made public knowledge.