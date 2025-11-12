Bob Chaisson Burial/Memorial

The world lost a great person on January 15, 2026 - Bob Chaisson. After undergoing surgery and recovering in the hospital he developed infections, sepsis, pneumonia and other complications. He was unable to overcome the devastating impact these had on his lungs and heart and passed away. Bob spent his last moments on earth peacefully with his daughter, Heather Chaisson, sister, Linda Bekerian, brother, David and sister-in-law, Jean Hunt. Bob survived the loss of his son Bobby, and grandson Nicholas; and now leaves behind his daughter, Heather Chaisson, wife, Cathy Chaisson, grandson, Mikey, many nieces, nephews and five siblings. It is sad and stressful to lose a loved one. In already financially difficult times, burial expenses can add an additional burden. I am asking you on behalf of his family to donate any amount to help offset their final costs of Bob's burial/memorial. No donation is too small.

This will help ensure Bob is honored properly and gets the services he deserves.

If you knew Bob, I'm sure you have great memories of how he was able to put a smile on your face and make you laugh. He was a huge animal lover, artist, gun enthusiast and a loving father, grandfather, husband, son, brother and friend. Although he will be sadly missed, be assured he is happy being with God, his son, Bobby, grandson, Nikki and his parents in Heaven. Help ease his family's pain at this time by sharing kind words and prayers.

Thank you in advance for your generosity and prayer.

Rest in the sweetest peace Bob. We love you.