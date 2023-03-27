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Blessing People in Need Across The World

Goal$20,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byAvery Pinder

Blessing People in Need Across The World

Avery Raquel Ministries exists to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, strengthen believers, and provide free biblical resources to people searching for prayer, hope, healing, deliverance, and a deeper relationship with God.

Through our online ministry, people can access a growing Prayer Hub with more than 40 ready-to-read prayers, biblical articles, Scriptures for Every Emotion, Christian teachings, ministry music, and other faith-building resources.

Your support will help us:

• Maintain and develop our ministry website

• Keep our prayer and biblical resources freely accessible

• Create and distribute more Gospel-centered content

• Reach more people through online evangelism and advertising

• Support ministry outreach and compassionate initiatives

• Continue pointing people toward salvation through Jesus Christ

Every gift, regardless of its size, helps us reach another soul with the message that Jesus saves, heals, restores, and delivers. If you are unable to give financially, your prayers and your decision to share this fundraiser would also be a tremendous blessing.


“Freely ye have received, freely give.”

Matthew 10:8 KJV


Thank you for believing in this mission and helping us lift up the name of Jesus Christ. May God richly bless you for your prayers, generosity, and support.


Visit us at www.averyraquelministries.org


Avery Raquel

Founder, Avery Raquel Ministries

Home of Disciples of Christ Ministries


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