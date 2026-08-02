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Believing in a 2nd chance to do right

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Campbell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amanda Campbell

Believing in a 2nd chance to do right

Hello I am Amanda a 40 yr old single mother of 4 beautiful children. Im gonna tell u little about my past an my achievements an where I am now. I was released from prison 7-22-25 for selling an using drugs i did 3 yrs let me tell u its the best thing thats ever happened to me before going to prison I had been using since 2012 everyday not because it was fun I was running from grief from the loss of my grandmother using it to cope because the feelings where un real lossing someone so close I know now that it only made thi gs worse at the time it was the only way I could get through a day .. it was a chain I personally couldn't break that went on for years I gave my children to there father an lost everything finding myself with abusive men an homeless selling was my only way to stay afloat .well it got me caught thank God I was tiered an ready .. I went to prison I utilized my time going to rehabilitation classes support groups building bonds an a major reset on myself getting back healthy finding god an accepting my past learning an using that as motivation to do better I also attended cdl classes an left prison with my permit I got out an set goals first was to get a job I did that 9-29-25 current then I got custody of my kids back in October 2025 I got myself a vehicle in April 2026 while staying with a friend looking for a place was rough with my charges no one was trying to give me a chance my friend kicked us out so we went to a motel room I was paying 400 a week finally I found a place that would give me a chance in june 2026 it was a happy day my kids where so excited .. remind u they where with there father but where also homeless for the past 4.5 yrs staying with family an such. Well we moved in alot of fees where waved an now we are living paycheck to paycheck they recently cut my medicade an foodstamps saying I make 240.00 to much a month as u know school is coming up an im struggling with money with rent electric car payment insurance buying food im asking for my community to come together an help us just to get one month ahead on bills so I can fix my car an get kids back to school. It would be so greatly appreciated if u believe in second chances im trying to be a fully recovered success story an I cant let these kids down they been through enough I jst want to be that person I know I can I jst need a little help getting there . Thanks God bless

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