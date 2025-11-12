🕊✨️ BEACON OF HOPE ✨️ 🕊





My name is Alejandra Gutierrez, and this is my survival story.





On May 11, 2014, three days after my 32nd birthday, my life changed forever.

I suffered a massive bilateral stroke in my cerebellum that put my life in danger.





At the time, I was the mother of two young children: a 3-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter. I remained unconscious for 45 days and underwent brain surgeries.

When I finally woke up, I could not speak, walk, or move, and my vision was very limited.

Then began one of the hardest battles of my life. I spent months in rehabilitation between Houston and Galveston, Texas, from May through September, relearning things I had once done naturally.





I also had to relearn English, my second language. For a long time, I felt ashamed of my accent. I saw it as a reminder of everything I had lost after the stroke.





🥹But as I grew closer to God through Jesus, something changed within me. God helped me understand that my accent was not something to be ashamed of.

It was my “heavenly accent.” It became part of my testimony, a reminder that I survived and that God gave me a second chance at life.

As I continued through this difficult journey, I began to understand that perhaps I had to walk through this experience so that one day I could help others walking through theirs. What I once saw only as suffering began to take on a deeper purpose.

My journey taught me that even the hardest experiences can become a bridge to help someone else find hope.





My story did not end with the stroke. My recovery continues. Through every challenge, I have learned that even in the darkest moments, there can be light, and that with God, all things are possible.

Every step of my recovery reminds me of His goodness, grace, and faithfulness. Today, I want to turn my experience into a purpose.

✨️My dream is to accompany, represent, and support brain injury survivors and their families, especially those who struggle to communicate or feel they have lost their voice. Continuing my education will help me prepare for this calling, grow, and serve others more effectively.

I want survivors and their families to know that their lives matter, their stories matter, and they do not have to walk this journey alone.

🙌 I thank God for giving me a second chance at life and for guiding me through every part of this journey✨️.

All glory and honor belong to Him. This is my story. This is my light: a light made possible by God's grace and sustained by hope.





🕊✨️BEACON OF HOPE ✨️🕊

Your support for my education will no only allow me to continue growing and preparing to serve others with living brain injuries, it will also help me accompany survivors and their families with greater understanding, specially during those moments when they may feel alone, confused or without hope. I want them to know that their lives matter, that they deserve to be understood, and that they don't have to go through this journey alone.

With your support I could turn this experience into a bridge of hope for those who are still struggling and help this light shine more brightly for those walking through the darkness.





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Thank you.