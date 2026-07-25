J6er Still Rebuilding after 3 years Imprisonment

Finally...PARDONED by Trump!! We are rebuilding a new life, with a standing legal debt of over 40k and new expenses for basic necessities after almost 3 years of torture by the Biden Administration, our journey has been long, challenging and is not over. He's now been hired and fired for being a J6er and eyes are wide open on the stigma, so he has started the long road of building a podcast "The American Rising" and a way for J6ers to speak at Conservative events at: Wethej6ers.com

It all started off with my fiance, Barry Ramey being arrested on 4/21/22 for his presence on January 6th and falsely accused by the FBI of interfering with FBI investigation. This claim was upheld thru 2 failed bond hearings, a year of Pre-Trial Detention and Trial...but on the night before sentencing it the government DROPPED the charge....Why? They were sitting on exonerating evidence that proved his innocence! But...the damage was already done!! Here are some things Barry has endured, with only God watching and supporting him through this mind numbing time:

1. During 16 months before trial, he was shipped to 12 different facilities. (Wrist & Legs Shackled & Chained 8 (eight) times on 14–18-hour bus rides, while moving to different facilities)

2. No visits for 9 months. Then again no visits for 8 months.

3. Denied medical care for a back he needs surgery on and a foot going numb.

4. Put in solitary confinement for 2 ½ months.

5. Stabbed in the face.

6. Denied bail TWICE despite NO CRIMINAL RECORD.

7. Denied mail. Mail withheld for 4 weeks at a time. Denied Current newspapers.

8. The office of Matthew Graves argued for 9 ½ years federal prison at sentencing.

9. Sentenced to 5 years in Federal Prison.

10. While serving time in FCI Miami labeled as a “terrorist” and treated as such.

In Year 1 - He was moved through over 12 locations with horrible conditions (mold, bugs in food, freezing temperatures) lack of medical treatment and in some cases no availability to ordering food, suffering through mistreatment for the long months at Northern Neck Regional Jail, then moving through Solitary Confinement in Alexandria for weeks and then on to Trial and sentencing in DC.

In Year 2 - Just after sentencing he was moved to Petersburg Solitary Confinement where he was medically neglected, prevented from making phone calls, deprived of basic necessities and never let out of his cell!! He is finally "designated" location in Miami, but "labeled" on paperwork as "Greatest Severity" and "Terrorist" despite no terrorist charges and no criminal history. These labels prevent him from being sent to the lowest prison type a "Camp". A few months after his arrival he is thrown in Solitary Confinement (Twice) based on false allegations...these are still in appeal. Phones, Commissary and Visitation taken away for 60 days.

In Year 3 - A brawl takes place between gangs at FCI Miami. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-Uor7l-UFs The Air Conditioning at this prison location went out for weeks during Florida 98-101 degree weather. Commissary is damaged with spoiling or mold growing on it, as a result. Inmates were on lock down, which means confined to their cells, with no A/C. Phones keep going down, sometimes 3 weeks at a time..

Along with your donations and direct assistance on a % of legal fees from organizations, the Ramey family has been supporting the expensive process of legal battles (pre-trial, trial, appeals), commissary ($350 monthly) and unexpected expenses to keep his vehicle up and running and ready for him to use for work when he gets out. He has recently been moved to a half way house where fresh food can not be stored in a refrigerator and must be ordered on a delivery service which is extremely expensive. Additionally, the purchase of clothing, medical costs and supplies and items in preparation for him coming home to have what he needs to live in as much normalcy as possible are part of new expenses.

We are raising funds for these continuing burdens and thank all who have helped the family pay for these expenses so far. Every size donation helps amass what is an enormous financial debt for an egregious sentencing by the government. Thank you for being God's angels and helping us fight this battle.

Please visit the family website, where you can find pictures, articles and a way to communicate with us directly at: OspreySensei.com





If you can not donate, please consider writing Barry. It brightens his day to receive support, so please do write him to say hello & share words of support & scripture.

He is now located in at home. Please address to:

Barry Ramey

6919 W Broward Blvd #171

Plantation, FL 33317

You can also see his updates on X at @RameyIsRight

Prayers and Grace to you. Praise to God. God Bless America!







Barry Ramey, Barry Ramie, Barry Rainey, Barry Rainy, Osprey_Sensei, Osprey Sensei