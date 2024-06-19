Help J6er Julio Fight Cancer & Family Expenses

Raised:
USD $66,531
Campaign funds will be received by Julio Baquero III
I've put this fund together to help my J6er dad fight Stage 4 Cancer. He's been incarcerated since Aug 2023 for his presence at the Capital on January 6th. He was non-violent and much like many others he walked around as a tourist. This month (April 2024) we found out he's diagnosed at Stage 4 and our family needs help with this situation that is financially devastating. We are exploring the medical costs and will update here once we have a clear vision. In the meantime, our family needs assistance with home expenses and daily living. We appreciate any help, every dollar counts no matter how small. God is good and we are keeping my dad in our prayers and we ask if you can do anything at all, is pray for him. Thank you so much. God Bless.
May the love and grace of Jesus Christ surround Julio and all the family!
May God bless you and your family ❤️
God bless you all, and I am so sorry. Leftist America has stolen from you a father, husband, son, and a true American patriot. God bless you and keep you in his loving arms.
My husband ran the medical care for the seven state prisons in Idaho for 2 1/2 years. He personally attended patients in each facility, trained and oversaw staff, held monthly morbidity and mortality reviews with prison leadership. So, I know there's no excuse to neglect Julio's care. Facilities and personnel are liable civilly and criminally. Our LORD and Savior, please bless keep you all~ Amen.
May God Bless your family with abundance, peace, love and healing throughout the coming years.
"Contend, Lord, with those who contend with me; fight against those who fight against me. Take up shield and armor; arise & come to my aid... Say to me, “I am your salvation.” May those who seek my life be disgraced & put to shame; may those who plot my ruin be turned back in dismay... Then my soul will rejoice in the Lord & delight in Him." Psalm 35, read whole chapter!
Your loved one did not die in vain. He will be remembered as a good person, a good father and husband. A good man.
The Lord Provides. Revelation 21:4
My prayers are for the family. May God comfort you and keep you in the palm of His hand.
June 19th, 2024
With a very heavy, I must inform you all of the passing of my honey, my life partner, the love of my life. Julio has gone to be with God and suffer no more. He left this cruel world on Sunday June 16th, Father's Day 2024.
Thank you to all that have kept us in prayer and donated. The help and support we've received during this horrible time in our lifes was incredible, and so very much apriciated.
Now we must go about navigating this new way of life. Life without Dad, life without my Honey, life without Julio, we must turn to God for strength and guidance.
We will leave our page open for some time. Please, continued support would be such a help with the consideration of funeral expenses and the medical bills still to come. Thank you, God bless you and God please give us strength.
May 19th, 2024
Thank you so much for the continued support to our family. This is Julio's wife and I thought I should post an update on Julio's battle. The past 2 weeks have been the toughest yet, he was hospitalized twice for dehydration and malnutrition and he's currently in hospital now. The cancer denies his body nutrition as it is located in his digestive system. The doctors are working on supplying him nutrition in order to get him stronger to handle the chemo treatments. Things are progressing slowing but Julio is staying strong and with faith we know he is protected. Please continue to pray for Julio and may God guide these doctors twords a miraculous outcome.
Thank you
April 13th, 2024
First we want to thank everyone for all the support, prayers and well wishes. My dad is finally home with us again. Now begins the journey to his healing. We are so great full to have him home. Things won't be easy, My mom is the sole breadwinner and my dad will be beginning his treatments soon, but with faith and the amazing support we've seen thus far we known we're going to get through it but we're going to need all the help we can get.
