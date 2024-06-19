Help J6er Julio Fight Cancer & Family Expenses

I've put this fund together to help my J6er dad fight Stage 4 Cancer. He's been incarcerated since Aug 2023 for his presence at the Capital on January 6th. He was non-violent and much like many others he walked around as a tourist. This month (April 2024) we found out he's diagnosed at Stage 4 and our family needs help with this situation that is financially devastating. We are exploring the medical costs and will update here once we have a clear vision. In the meantime, our family needs assistance with home expenses and daily living. We appreciate any help, every dollar counts no matter how small. God is good and we are keeping my dad in our prayers and we ask if you can do anything at all, is pray for him. Thank you so much. God Bless.