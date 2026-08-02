Back to School for Amelia

I'm a single mother working hard to give my daughter Amelia the best start to the school year. As we prepare for her return to school, I'm facing the financial challenges that come with covering uniforms, books, school supplies, transportation, and other educational materials she needs.





Right now, we're managing on a low income, and these back-to-school costs are stretching our budget thin. I want Amelia to have everything she needs, from her uniform and textbooks to supplies and transportation, so she can focus on learning and growing without worry.





Your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with Amelia and our family during this important time.