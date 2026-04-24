Ariel goes to Kenya

In July 2027, I have the incredible opportunity to travel to Kenya for two weeks on a mission trip with Fellowship Church!





Mission work has been on my heart for years, and I have prayed for the Lord to show me where He could use me. Over the last several years, He has continued to open doors for me to serve in different ways, both through my church and in my community. Each opportunity has only strengthened that desire to go, serve, and be willing to say yes wherever He leads. And now, that yes is taking me to Kenya!





Our team will spend two weeks serving alongside local ministries and communities and sharing the love of Jesus in whatever ways we are needed. I'm raising funds to help cover the cost of this trip. All funds raised will go directly toward my trip cost, and any remaining funds will be used to purchase necessary travel items and supplies for the trip. If you feel led to give, I am incredibly grateful for your support. But more than anything, I would love your prayers for our team, for safe travels, for the people we will meet, and that the Lord would use us exactly as He intends.





I'm so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to see what God does in Kenya!