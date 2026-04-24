Alaska Property & Bush Pilot Dream

I'm raising money to help me purchase property in Alaska. Finding homes that qualify for conventional loans has been really challenging, most options are well over $250k. I've found several properties with real potential around the $150k mark, but they don't quite meet conventional loan requirements.





This property will give me a foundation to grow my life and business in Alaska. I have ambitions to become a bush pilot and do disaster relief and outreach work, and owning land here is key to making that happen.





If I don't hit my goal, all proceeds will be donated to Saved By the Heart animal rescue.





Thank you for standing with me as I work toward this dream.