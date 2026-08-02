A Request for Financial Assistance

This collection is being organized to support a poor and hardworking farmer who is currently facing severe financial difficulties. His family depends entirely on agriculture for their livelihood, but due to limited income, rising living costs, and unexpected financial burdens, he has been unable to manage his expenses properly.

Unfortunately, he has taken a loan to meet essential family and agricultural needs. The loan has now become a significant burden for him and his family. Despite working hard in the fields and trying his best to repay the amount, his financial condition makes it extremely difficult for him to clear the outstanding debt.

We are therefore collecting financial assistance from kind-hearted individuals to help this farmer repay his loan and reduce the financial pressure on his family. Even a small contribution can make a meaningful difference in his life and help him move toward a more secure and peaceful future.

Your support will not only help repay a loan but also provide hope, dignity, and relief to a hardworking family in need. We sincerely request everyone who is able to contribute to come forward and support this cause.

Every contribution, regardless of its amount, will be deeply appreciated. Your kindness and generosity can bring positive change to this family’s life.