❤️ A Little Help, A Lot of Hope — Help Our Family

❤️ A Little Help From Our Friends & Family ❤️





Since James passed away, I have been doing everything I can to keep going, stay strong, and move forward for my kids. I’m back in college working toward getting my degree while also doing everything I can to keep my kids in school and give them the best life possible.





Is it easy? Not at all. There are days when the stress feels overwhelming. I’m constantly trying to keep up with bills, groceries, the lights, and making sure we have a roof over our heads. As a widow and single mom, I’m doing the absolute best I can with what I have.





I keep praying that soon we will finally be caught up on everything and be able to breathe again without constantly worrying about what bill is coming next. I know things will eventually work out, and I’m trying my hardest to keep faith and keep pushing forward. ❤️





I honestly hate having to do this, but I’m going to put my pride aside and ask for help. If anyone is able and willing to donate, even a small amount would mean more to us than I can put into words. Every dollar would help us catch up on our bills and put food in the house.





Our goal is $1,000. Reaching this goal would allow us to get caught up on everything and hopefully give our family a little breathing room and a chance to get back to a more normal, less stressful life.





If you’re able to help, here are the ways you can donate:





💚 Cash App: $AmandaSegura93

💙 Zelle: 4094576680

💜 Venmo: @amanda-segura-20

❤️ PayPal: @amandasegura710





If you can’t donate, please don’t feel bad. A share, a prayer, or simply keeping our family in your thoughts means so much to us too. 🙏❤️





Thank you to everyone who has supported us, checked on us, prayed for us, or helped us in any way since James passed. I truly appreciate every single one of you.





We’re just trying to make it through, one day at a time. ❤️🙏