A home for Lexi and Annie the dog

Dear Friends and Family,





Nine years ago, when Alexis was just eight years old, we answered a call to move to Haiti to serve as missionaries. Watching her grow up in the mission field has been an incredible blessing, but as she approaches her 18th birthday this August, a new chapter is beginning for her back home.

Lexi moved back to the United States at the first of the year to transition into adulthood. While I continue to live and serve here in Haiti, my deepest desire as a parent is to ensure she has a safe, stable, and permanent place to call home. Currently, she is living with my family and has truly begun to thrive. She is making wonderful friends, has worked hard all summer at a local water park, and has connected with a local church community.

I would love for her to stay in this specific area where she is building her support system, but the local rental market is incredibly high and financially unsustainable for a young adult just starting out. Instead of throwing money toward high rent, we have found a much more viable, long-term solution: purchasing a manufactured home/trailer.

Buying a home will give Lexi the ultimate stability she needs. She is eager to work and will be fully responsible for covering her monthly HOA and lot fees, which range from $545 to $700. However, securing the home itself requires an upfront cost that is difficult to meet on a missionary salary.

The total purchase price of the homes we are looking at is between $130,000 and $180,000. To make this a reality, we need to raise a down payment of $25,000 to $36,000.

I am reaching out to our community to ask if you would consider partnering with us financially to help launch Lexi into this next season of life. Any contribution, large or small, will go directly toward this down payment and act as a foundational investment in her safety and future. If you are unable to give financially, I would cherish your prayers for Lexi as she navigates this massive transition into independence.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your continuous love, prayers, and support of my family throughout the years.

With love and gratitude,

Lisa