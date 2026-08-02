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A handicapped van and ramp for my daughter and I

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMelissa Saugie

A handicapped van and ramp for my daughter and I

  1. I'm trying to get a wheelchair accessible van and ramp for my daughter and I. I'm her caregiver and she uses a wheelchair for most of her mobility. She can use a walker and braces for a short time so the van would be so helpful to take her to doctors appointments in different cities. My daughter has a disorder called Neurofibromatosis also known as NF. NF causes tumors to grow on the nerves which can result in disfigurement, deformity, deafness, blindness, brain tumors, cancer and even death. It is different in every case, for my daughter, she has tumors on every inch of her spine along with other places. When she was 18 she ended up going to the hospital because she couldn't walk. The MRI came back worse than we ever thought, she had 3 tumors on her neck that was paralyzing and killing her by one of the tumors was cutting off her airway. She was sent to another hospital to have surgery on them, where she spent 25 days learning how to use her legs and hands again. She also spent months in physical therapy. In 2014 she had a daughter and there is a 50 50 chance of passing it on and yes daughter got it as well. As of now she only has a tumor on her eye which has been stable at this point. My daughter ended up having another tumor removed after giving birth. NF has no cure, only by surgery and most tumors are not able to be removed. Like in my daughter's case, all hers other than in her neck can't be removed. It also affects 1 in 2,500, 50% is inherited and 50% is spontaneous mutation. They both have different doctors in different cities and multiple in our own city. We do have a car but it is always having something wrong with it and it's hard to get them the their out of town appointments. So the wheelchair accessible van would work so much better and they start at 18,000 just for the used ones. The ramp is for the house she is moving into with her brother. I never wanted to come here but I have nowhere else to turn to. So if there is anyway you could help it would be so greatful
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