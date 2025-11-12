A beautiful farewell to our mom, Carroll. 🙏

In Loving Memory of Carroll Blanche Wheeler





January 24, 1951 – August 26, 2026





Our beautiful mom, Carroll Blanche Wheeler, went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2026 — the very day she and our dad celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Mom loved the Lord with all her heart, and her faith carried her through every trial she faced. She devoted her life to her 13 kids, loving us, praying for us, and fighting with incredible strength until the very end.





Although our hearts are broken and we already miss her more than words can express, we find peace knowing that this is not goodbye forever. Mom is home with Jesus, free from pain and reunited in Heaven with Jed and Michelle. We can only imagine the beautiful reunion that took place when she arrived.





As our family prepares to honor Mom and lay her to rest, the funeral, burial, memorial, and other final expenses are expected to total approximately $17,500. Any donation, large or small, will help us give this amazing woman the beautiful and dignified farewell she deserves. If you’re unable to give financially, please keep our family in your prayers and consider sharing this fundraiser.





Mom, you fought the good fight, you finished the race, and you kept the faith. We love you beyond words. Until the day we see you again in Heaven. ❤️🙏