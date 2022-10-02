Traditional Catholic Pre-Seminary SSIH ~ Africa

Goal:
Dear Faithful Friends and Supporters,
Please see this wonderful letter of support from his Excellency Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria to our Mission. Deo gratias! Viva Christo Rey et Viva Immaculata Maria!
Letter of Support from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, Former Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria:
Dear and Reverend Father,
I am very happy to learn that even in Nigeria - where I was Apostolic Nuncio from 1992 to 1998 and which I continue to carry in my heart - there are good and zealous priests and religious who want to remain faithful to the teaching of Our Lord Jesus Christ and to the celebration of the Tridentine Holy Mass.
From what you wrote to me and from the beautiful photos attached to your email, it seems to me that despite the material difficulties and the opposition of the modernist authorities, your work is growing, and this is certainly a sign of God's blessing. The formation of young men to be initiated into the Priesthood in a traditional Seminary is of utmost importance, as is the prayer life of consecrated souls: on the one hand, it is necessary to prepare an "army" of holy priests who go to attack and conquer souls for God, and on the other, a contingent of religious sisters who dedicate their lives to prayer, a very powerful weapon against the devil.
I know well myself how you can feel in these moments of crisis: being branded as schismatics and being excommunicated is one of the most used means, since the Council, to marginalize and criminalize dissent. It will not escape you that the same thing happens in the civil sphere, where those who object to the psychopandemic or denounce the plan of the New World Order are called “anti-vax” or “conspiracy theorists.” But we know that the Truth is an attribute of God, while the distinctive sign of the devil is the lie: therefore we remain steadfast in the Truth and in Charity, and we will have the eternal reward that the Lord has promised to those who are faithful to Him and who obey His Commandments.
I asked some friends to spread the word about your work in Nigeria in order to help you raise funds. Let us also entrust ourselves to the mediation of Saint Joseph, who in material matters is a powerful intercessor and a great patron.
And while I thank you for having made me a participant in your apostolate in Nigeria, and of which I ask you to keep me informed, I entrust myself to your prayers and to those of your community, imparting to you and your brother priests, as well as to the seminarians, religious and all the faithful, my fullest and fatherly Blessing.
+ Carlo Maria Viganò, former Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria
I pray for all these holy priests and seminarians to keep faith and in our Good Lords protection and guidance. God loves you%u2764%uFE0F!
I pray that God will give us many holy priests and bishops who will be willing to follow Christ no matter what the cost.
In gratitude for your work, your sacrifice, and the Gregorian Masses for Robert Judge Woerheide. May God bless you, your work, and all of your seminarians.
Please pray for my son Damian ,Asking Jesus to be merciful and do not let his accusers punish him severely. Please pray for the conversion of the accusers.
December 7th, 2024
+Blessed Be the Holy and Immaculate Conception!+
Dear Faithful Friends,
During the Summer break, the Seminarians were working hard in building altars, bridges, Chapel huts for our village Faithful, and more work on our seminary building! Thanks be to God for all their hard work!
It was you that helped them accomplished all this in getting them the supplies they needed to do the work! THANK YOU!
In case you missed this video, see here the Seminary building progress click here.
In October we did a major Rosary procession throughout the town, watch here.
The sons were also able to harvest rice this season and it was a great harvest, thanks be to God! It will hopefully feed us till February. See more in the pictures posted here on our website.
As a special Christmas fundraiser for us, our USA Coordinator has beautiful Mission Church Ornaments, see image below. The first 25 people who donate over $133USD will receive one of these for Christmas (if shipped within the US, other countries it is sure to get you before the end of the Christmas Season Feb. 2nd). As with the early Franciscan Missionaries, who built their Churches to save souls, we are hoping these particular funds can help us build our mission Church, and these ornaments will be a special gift to you, reminding of the great part you played in your help of building a Mission Church for the glory of God and salvation of souls in Nigeria! Again, we only have 25 of these special ornaments, so only the first 25 supporters who donate after I send this email over $133 can be entered to receive this gift. The picture we posted is of the Christmas Mission ornament.
As the seminarians continue their priestly studies please keep them in your prayers!
With my blessing in the Immaculate Heart of Mary and Christ the King
Fr. Abah Samuel Maria
Rector
SSIH Mission
July 25th, 2024
J+M+J+
My Dear Beloved Friends,
On the very great Feast Day of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel we recalled the great victory of Elijah against the worshippers of the false gods as Psalm 95:5 states clearly, the gods of the gentiles are demons we join the many of you trying every effort to see that Christ the King Reigns for He has already won the battle and ours is to fall in line in just "doing whatever He tells us" -as Our Lady said in her last recorded words in the Scriptures. May the Pure Love of God reign and grow in our hearts now and forever!
We through YOUR sacrificial support have braced up to action to see that the True Mass is restored in every Village and Towns in Africa and we leave no stone unturned! We have kicked started the building and furnishings of a twelve [12] room building as you can see from the pictures and videos and we intend to finish it by the end of August so that the Seminarians can move in by September and continue their intensive training as crusaders towards the restoration, triumph and reign of the two greatest Hearts of Love.
Watch a video our US Coordinator Alexandra put together of the progress on the Seminary building that we hope to move into before winter, God willing! Watch here: https://youtu.be/pUawcl6vrEM
With your continued help we promise to deliver and in the near future supply HOLY AND SAINTLY PRIESTS IN HOLY TRADITION TO YOU OUR MAJOR SUPPORTERS IN EUROPE AND THE AMERICANS. Kindly do not relent in this great work that you have been called to carry out for Our Lord and His Lovely Blessed Mother who rightly sacrificed all for us. Join us in what we are doing here and let us have a befitting area for studies for our teeming youth in both the Seminary and the Convent respectively.
The inflation continues and every price of items both for building and food are skyrocketing and that is why we need to finish this project in record time so as to stop renting and continue building this living space in our property. The 12 Room Hostel would be housing about forty seminarians but we are prepared to make do as we continue to build for the restoration. Remember God is preparing His Army for the take Over and victory is assured and certain. Always be assured of our Daily Breviaries and Holy Tridentine Mass celebrations for your souls. We truly need urgent support to complete the project.
As the Sisters and Sons of the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts of Jesus and Mary joyfully prepare for the great solemnity of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on August 22nd, we will be doing a Novena of Traditional Latin Masses that you can send in names of holy souls or specific prayer requests to be added. Please go here to join this Holy Mass Novena to the Immaculata: https://www.givesendgo.com/MerryChristMASS
"Offering the spotless Lamb to Your Majesty, O Lord, we pray that our hearts may be set aflame by the fire that burned so wondrously in the Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Through the same Jesus Christ, thy Son, Our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. " (from the Roman Missal, Aug.22)
The sisters express their joy and gratitude to you and your esteemed friends for putting smiles on their faces and are committed to ensuring the restoration takes place soonest as they are ready to offer their lives for the course. Thank you so so much and may all your reward be great in Heaven beyond your widest imagination.
Viva Christo Rey! Viva Immaculata Maria!
Fr. Abah Samuel-Maria , Rector of SSIH Mission
P.S. I can receive any Holy Mass requests to be offered for your intentions and can even schedule a Traditional 30-day Gregorian Mass for a deceased Catholic soul. For this request, please contact us here: https://ssihmission.org/contact
P.P.S.Please consider even just a $20 donation to support us here: https://ssihmission.org/support-us
July 11th, 2024
SACRED AND IMMACULATE HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY FOUNDATION - OTUKPO, BENUE STATE OF NIGERIA, UPDATE:
My Dear Faithful,
May the Precious Blood of Jesus Our Savior be Praised, Loved and Adored!
With gratitude to God and for the Reign of the Sacred Heart of Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, we continue the processes of establishing a Standard Traditional Catholic Seminary in the Heart of the Giant of Africa, Nigeria, for the Provision of Traditional Catholic Priests for our teeming population of souls and whole villages responding to our Authentic Faith and Morals.
Thanks to your support, we recently were able to get a much needed Monstrance for the seminarians, as well as some other items for the altar including the statue of the Blessed Mother. As we pray before the Sacred Heart in the Blessed Eucharist, know that you are especially remembered!
The sisters received the Bibles that were sent by donors from the US, their names are written on the inside so that they will be specially remembered in thanksgiving!
The sisters were also able to buy a sewing machine to be able to make vestments and habits more easily.
We also obtained some much needed land, so we can do more farming. And God willing in the near future we can have a better school set up and an orphanage established.
For Pentecost we had many Baptisms, and Confirmations! Deo gratias et Mariae!
Our inspiration is from God and His Beloved Mother and the "Great Confessor of Catholic Tradition of our Time "Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre of sweetest memories since Africa preserved his Faith we deem it fit to call the Seminary after him - Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre Seminary Gbem-Vendeikya Benue State of Nigeria, West Africa.
As prophesied by Our Lady that Africa will be the hope of Catholic Faith and Morals that we are hopeful that we will succeed despite our many hardships.
The picture of the Nigerian banknote below is called a Naria, and thanks to the rising inflation and government corruption it is worth less than a penny!
The average Nigerian makes about 300 Naria a day.
That comes to about 43 cents in America.
Therefore, as you can see, every dollar you support us with goes a long way! With each $1 you send I can get about 1,512 Nigerian Nairas!
Like Crusaders conquering the Holy Lands for Christ you are helping us get started with:
1. LAND ACQUISITION
2. CHAPEL CONSTRUCTION
3. AVE MARIA COURT AND GROTTO
4. POOR SOULS IN PURGATORY CHAPEL
5. ACADEMIC AND ADMINISTRATIVE BLOCKS
6. LIBRARY
7. AUDITORIUM
8. SEMINARIANS' HOSTEL [50 CAPACITY]
9. FORMATORS' QUARTERS
10. DOMESTIC STAFF QUARTERS
11. SPORTS FACILITIES AND FIELDS
12. DINING HALL
13. WATER FACILITIES [DAM]
14. CLINIC
15. CYBER CAFE/ PRESS CENTER
16. CROP FARMING/ANIMAL HUSBANDRY
The Land in Gbem -Vandeikya has been chosen for these massive project for it's conducive air for studies, access to the major roads, good water supply all year round, land mass, proximity to our Chapels and possibilities for future expansion and crisis free environment amidst the hospitality of the host communities.
Currently we have acquired some land after the donation of Mr. Valentine and we can still get more and have gone ahead to lay the foundation and pillars of the Chapel of a thousand capacity with Sacristy and rest rooms and a two bedroom quarter on the property.
We call on you God Fearing souls to trust in God to pray for this work of God as we plan to truly take over our Churches like the Crusaders in Jerusalem and reinstate Tradition back to our villages and towns as we work to produce saintly priests after the Heart of Christ and sisters to the catechizing of souls.
Currently the prizes of things in our country are fluctuating and these estimates are subject to change but currently this is what your dollars could do to help:
$25 = Can feed 10 people for 1 week.
$50 = Can purchase 10 Bags of Cement for 183 blocks for building.
$100 = Can purchase a Bed and a Mattress and Reading Table and Chair for each Room in the Dormitory. Currently, each seminarian and sister sleep on matts on the bare floor.
$300 = can purchase some basic books for the seven year programme and assist in some basics essential materials for formation.
$500 = can get their basic requirements for Sacerdotal Orders.
$1000 = tuition and feeding for a whole year per seminarian. For those who wish to directly sponsor a seminarian or sisters here in Africa, can directly be a part of their lives in a unity of prayers, sacrifices and communications.
The young men are willing and show greatest interests for Holy Mother Church amidst great rejection by the culture, some family and friends and you are all they have now besides the Blessed Trinity and the Hierarchy of the Angels and Saints that are encouraging them to sacrifice their lives for souls. We are happy because we know what Christ says in Matthew 10: “And going, preach, saying: The kingdom of heaven is at hand… And you shall be hated by all men for my name's sake: but he that shall persevere unto the end, he shall be saved.”
May your reward know no boundaries until the Beatific Vision of our Faith, Hope and Charity because of the great help you have given us by your prayers and financial support!. Viva Christo Rey! Viva Immaculata Maria . AD MVLTOS FRVCTOS ANNOS.
My Faithful Friends in Christ Our Lord, we are ready to move the Mission forward but our recurrent expenditures far outweighs our needs and desires to have any meaningful projects and all avenues to work out something cogent and current comes with a prize of a deep seated Sacrifice. We are not relenting but hopeful that we shall get there as we plan to keep the Seminary and Convent going and see the continuity amidst all the uncalled of wars going on in Tradition.
We beg you stay happy always and I pray that you stay safe in grace. Remember Christ’s immense Love for our souls is our joyful strength in these diabolical times!
The Carmelites are rearing Turkeys and everyone is preparing to do one or two projects that will raise funds for the discastries. After a General Council meeting on the Feast of St, Peter and Paul, the Seminaries will be off for holidays and many of them wish to go and farm to help with the struggle to meet their basic requirements.
We are confident in the two Hearts of Pure Divine Love and I be assured that you are in our daily prayers and sacrifices before His Divine Goodness. Let's keep growing in His Love until God the Holy Ghost quiekeneth.
See me smiling after having to take a motorcycle ride to one of our outstations to offer Holy Mass. Our mini-van had broken down so I got to take a fun ride!
Please see the photos on our website update by clicking here.
I keep you in my grateful prayers and Holy Sacrifices of the Mass before the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts of Jesus and Mary,
Viva Christo Rey et Viva Immaculata Maria!
Fr. Abah Samuel Maria
Rector, SSIH Mission, Nigeria
Website: SSIHMission.org
Email: info@ssihmission.org
April 1st, 2024
May the Love and Joy of the Risen Christ be with you! Alleluia!
Dear Faithful Friends and Beloved in Christ,
We wish to offer you our heartfelt wishes for a very Joyous and Blessed Easter to you and your families! You have not been far from our hearts, as we had a blessed Lent full of prayers and penances for each of you.
Let us now take our joy and be strengthen in our Faith by the great feast of the Resurrection of our Crucified Savior!
As St. Peter declared in his first Epistle, I say unto you: "Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to his great mercy hath regenerated us unto a lively hope, by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Unto an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that can not fade, reserved in heaven for you, Who, by the power of God, are kept by faith unto salvation, ready to be revealed in the last time. Wherein you shall greatly rejoice, if now you must be for a little time made sorrowful in divers temptations: That the trial of your faith (much more precious than gold which is tried by the fire) may be found unto praise and glory and honour at the appearing of Jesus Christ: Whom having not seen, you love: in whom also now, though you see him not, you believe: and believing shall rejoice with joy unspeakable and glorified; Receiving the end of your faith, even the salvation of your souls." [1 Peter 1:9]
We cannot thank you enough for all the love and support you have given to us by your own prayers and financial sacrifices to the SSIH Mission! It was Divine Providence in the timing of some of your donations as we were trusting in God to provide and He always does through you. May God reward you greatly!
You remain in our prayers and Holy Masses. We love you all with God's Love and remember, let Christ's Love and Joy be the strength of your souls in these terrible times and keep your eyes on our Risen Lord Jesus! God Love you!
Viva Christo Rey et Viva Immaculata Maria,
Fr. Abah Samuel Maria
Rector
SSIH MISSION
Nigeria
March 1st, 2024
+JMJ+
Dear Faithful Friends and Supporters,
On February 2nd the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord also know as Candle Mass, we had the beautiful offering of seven young men as they took on the cassock to continue their training towards the True Sacerdotal Priesthood--to become another Christ for souls.
With these we are now having Thirty-Three young men aspiring towards the Priesthood to act in Persona Christi. Deo gratias et Mariae! Thanks be to God and Mary!
As the Good Lord willed have it, our LifeSiteNews interview really went wide special thanks to John Henry-Westen, as one of the viewers decided to visit our response to the crisis and was overwhelmed with the crowd and effort we are putting forward to a True Restoration of our One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Faith and Morals.
His name is Fr. João Silvera from Portugal, our Lady of Fatima's country, and he was happy he made the visits as he had conducted Baptisms [18 in all!] and said Holy Masses not in magnificent Cathedrals and Churches, as we have them in Europe and America, but in grass roofed Churches like tents.
He also met with large crowds who are ready to give up their lives for Christ Jesus truly present Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity in the Holy Eucharist and prefer to stay out of the main stream Church until they can have a Traditional Catholic Priest give Holy Communion on their tongue as was the practice before the Novus Ordo Hoax and the current apostasy as prophesied by Our Lady of Good Success, La Salette, Fatima etc.
Fr. João celebrates the Traditional Catholic Mass exclusively and encouraged us to keep the Faith and Morals irrespective of the dire needs and hardships we are facing in terms of Traditional Religious Materials and Infrastructures as he traveled through the vast coverage of the apostolate we are engaged with. We asked him to send us a Priest or Priests for the Holy Week ceremonies as our thatched roof Chapels are far apart.
The Sisters are currently experiencing a surge of vocations as many young ladies have shown interest in joining the ASPIRANCY programme of the SSIH. And one of them after facing persecutions from her parents and friends had to escape to come join the sisters. Pray for her and the six others who will be joining them in March 2024 A.D.
The sisters also went on a trip to the Bank of River Benue and became "Fisherwomen" lots of souls needing the Catechism and Sacraments. Lord please send Labourers to your vineyard please please please!
Attached you will find some pictures of what I explained above. More images found on our update on the website here.
Thank God for the Lenten Season and please know that each of you will never be left out as we always look forward to this great period of Graces as we closely take up our crosses [they are very many from establishing a standard Traditional Seminary with Structures and Study Materials and Convents structuring with equipping the Chapels...can someone kindly transport those beautiful churches in Europe to us if only that could happen....] and follow Him. Be rest assured that we are carrying yours too and wish and pray to carry more as we fulfil our goal bringing all souls to Heaven and emptying Purgatory with our Prayers, Mortifications and Almsgiving towards the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart and the Reign of the Sacred Heart of Love.
We love you all and truly appreciate all your support you gave us, including the past Christmas Novena of Prayers and Holy Masses. Let's do it again this Lenten Season even as we support the project of the Spiritual and Novitiate Houses currently being built in Gbem-Vendeikya of Benue State. Please feel free to contact me here, to send in your prayer requests so that the SSIH Sisters may add you and your intentions to their prayers and penances.
You remain in my prayers and Holy Masses. We love you all with God's Love and we are proud of you all and hold you in the highest esteem. Remember Let nothing trouble you for God alone in enough! Do have a blissful Lenten Observance as you grow closer to His Divine Heart. God Love you!
Viva Christo Rey et Viva Immaculata Maria,
Fr. Abah Samuel Maria
Rector
Nigeria
December 9th, 2023
+JMJ+
Dear Faithful Friends,
Today being the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of Our Blessed Virgin Mary, the Traditional Catholic Movement towards the Restoration of the Tridentine Liturgy and Sacraments ran by the Congregation of the Sons and Sisters of the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts of Jesus and Mary, received Five Brothers in the Order of the Benedictine of Peace and Unity into the Habit! Deo Gratias et Mariae!
We also received a Carmelite Aspirant into the Postulancy. The Deacon Rev. Mr. Joseph Emeka Onwe gave the homily and Fr. Gbishe Elias the Father Founder of the Benedictine Order received his brothers while Fr. Abah Samuel Maria celebrated the Solemn Mass of the Immaculate Conception. The choir was led by Acolyte Adashi Michael and the Seminarians and Sisters of S.S.I.H and subsequently we had a sumptuous celebration after the ceremony. See image attached and more found in the gallery.
Parents and well wishers in attendance expressed great joy of witnessing the Tridentine Mass and Habit taking for the first time in their history. Thanks to all and God bless you abundantly! Please never relent in your efforts to keep praying for us and the apostolate even as we constantly do for you and your intentions to the greater glory of God.
Viva Christo Rey! Viva Immaculata Maria.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✝️✝️✝️💗💗💗
Fr. Abah Samuel Maria
October 21st, 2023
+JMJ+
Thank you for all those that have helped the seminarians get this far! Go reward you greatly!
God is good! Our Seminary and Convent are increasing by the day with more young men and women showing interests in True Traditional Catholic Faith and Morals.
We had started our Adopt a Seminarian program earlier this year and so far we have had two seminarians get full sponsorship for a year, Thanks be to God for those generous sponsors! Let's help get more sponsored!
Any effort to help Traditional Catholic Priests today during this great persecution from the deep state and deep Church would be helping spread the Love of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, for as St. John Vianney the Curé of Ars said: “The priesthood is the love of the heart of Jesus...O how great is the priest! If he realized what he is he would die…he utters a few words and the Lord descends from Heaven at his voice, to be contained within a small host. Without the Sacrament of Holy Orders, we would not have the Lord."
Please help spread this Adopt a Traditional Catholic Seminarian program here: https://ssihmission.org/adopt-a-traditional-catholic-seminarian-
Supporting a priestly vocation to the priesthood creates a ripple effect of God’s grace that will continue far beyond the few years of seminary and will Glorify God in the daily offering of the Traditional Mass of All Times, which formed the saints.
Jesus said: “The Harvest is rich but the laborers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest to send more laborers.” You would be helping tremendously the essential extension of the Kingdom of Christ.
Sponsors will be kept in the Divine Office prayers and other sacrifices offered by the Seminarian for your soul or the souls of your family. Upon ordination in thanksgiving for your great help in their vocation to the priesthood, special Masses will be offered by this priest for you and your family.
Why Sponsor a Nigerian Seminarian?
Nigeria is among one of the poorest nations, a single dollar goes a long way in these very oppressed areas.
To sponsor a Seminarian for a year in Nigeria is $1,000 dollars and for the complete Six Years of Seminary education it is $6000. In comparison in the US, this cost is much higher. The FSSP says it is about $7,000 per year per seminarian. And the Arlington Catholic Herald reports that for the normal Diocesan priest “the annual cost of a seminarian’s education is approximately $40,000. That includes tuition, room and board, health insurance and books. That equates to an average education per newly ordained priest of nearly $250,000!” Note that the Arlington Diocese produces the most seminarians in the United States.
An individual or a whole family can adopt a seminarian. The soul(s) that adopt them as Spiritual Son will receive the name, bio and picture of the seminarian and will greatly assist in their formation so that they have their basic needs to succeed. After receiving ordination this Seminarian will also offer special Masses to our Sponsors after Ordinations. Communication from the adopted seminarian is optional and could be set up with the sponsor for a phone call, video call or email.
One can watch and see a video here of this amazing mission of the Sons of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Nigeria: https://youtu.be/xo8bW0cmh50
The hardships that these seminarians are currently facing is the lack of a building to call home and enduring all sorts of privations in other basic materials while at the same time they are on fire despite these hardships and persecutions. Thus, your sponsorship will greatly help to alleviate some of these circumstances and provide a way to be in a better state to succeed to priesthood.
Our most pressing needs being the buying and building of the Seminary Project as we currently are renting an apartment while the response to True Tradition is increasing, we need bigger space to take in all the vocations.
We further need to get books especially from Tan Books to equip the Seminary Library as a well-equipped Library. We are currently still printing out some of our needed materials from PDF books we find online. For example, St. John Eudes book on Priesthood we have just recently printed for the seminarians to have for classes.
Truly, most of the Seminarians are from very poor backgrounds and the situation in Nigeria is very unstable economically. God Loves a Cheerful Giver and we are ready to receive any Donations for any of the Projects and Seminarians' Training. The seminarians are on fire for the Love of God and are working hard to prepare themselves to go out into the field to save souls. We may not be well equipped but we have a large heart to know it is time for the Restoration of the two Hearts of Love in the hearts of fallen mankind.
Viva Christo Rey! Viva Immaculata Maria.
Fr. Abah Samuel-Maria
July 28th, 2023
+JMJ+
Dear Faithful Supporter,
We thank John-Henry Westen for interviewing Fr. Samuel on LifeSiteNews!
And Thank you all for your amazing support! Check out this new update on the Nigerian SSIH Mission Interview with LifeSiteNews below!
It is Truly amazing what the Blessed Virgin Mary is doing in Nigeria for souls! The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass of All Times is continuing; along with the passing on Sacred Tradition, with souls coming to SSIH, wanting to become nuns and priests! Souls desire in Africa the Traditional Latin Mass. Listen below to the interview where Father Samuel explains, he also gives great encouragement to Americans to be courageous!
Please continue to support this vital mission!
Watch interview on LifeSiteNews here.
Watch interview on Rumble here.
Summary of Interview:
(LifeSiteNews) — It is often said that Africa will re-evangelize the West. Indeed, the Catholic hierarchy in Africa is known for its phenomenal pro-life stances. The liturgy in Africa, however, is normally impoverished compared to the continent’s orthodoxy.
My guest on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Father Abah Onuh Samuel Maria, a Nigerian priest who serves as spiritual director for the Sons and Sisters of the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts and says the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM).
Discussing the history of the TLM on the continent, Fr. Samuel Maria explains that it is crucial to remember that the Novus Ordo Missae of St. Paul VI, introduced in 1969, was introduced at a time when most African Catholics were just beginning to leave their traditional African religions. What distinguished Catholics from Protestants, further, was their devotion to Our Lady and the way they celebrated Mass.
According to him, African bishops have attempted to stifle the TLM, claiming that the people don’t want it, even though the people themselves seem to yearn for it. Indeed, Father maintains that it is “necessary for us to have this Mass given to our people.”
Samuel Maria, recalling how he got involved with the Mass, said that he read about Catholic tradition in seminary after someone sent traditional books to it, including books on the Ottaviani intervention and books by Michael Davies.
“[The seminarians] read them and started asking questions in liturgy class,” he recounts. “And our … professors would just say, ‘Ah, that’s the Mass [where] the priest [has his] back to the people.’ So for me, I became interested.”
While he had an opportunity to go to Michigan to study how to say the Mass shortly after his ordination in 2003, his bishop did not allow him to go, as he himself spent time in the United States and did not want Samuel Maria to see the Church’s cultural situation in the country. Samuel Maria eventually contacted the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) in Gabon, Africa, and with the permission of his bishop, learned how to say the TLM with the SSPX at their seminary in Australia.
After returning to Nigeria, told that he could only say the TLM privately, he said the Novus Ordo as conservatively as he could. During COVID-19, however, when churches shut down, he refused to close his.
“I told the people, ‘I am for tradition. And if you … truly want to attend the Mass, Christ is here with us,’” Father began. “‘So it is not by force that you could attend the Mass. But if you want to attend, *I’m available. I’m not afraid of COVID-19. I’m not afraid of death."*
In October 2020, when the Nigerian bishops allowed for public Masses again, Samuel Maria asked his bishop for permission to say the TLM exclusively but was denied the permission. He currently lacks permission to say the Mass publicly. While he sent people away, knowing that he did not have the permission to say Mass for them, people still came. He has since told the bishop that he is not bringing them to Mass.
“Currently my case is being studied by the diocese and we are hopeful that they would give me a hearing,” Father tells me. “So that’s if I have the right to celebrate the traditional Catholic Mass for the people, then fair and good. But if they don’t want to give me [that right], I still do what I feel I can do for the remnant Church.”
Samuel Maria’s community, the Sons and Sisters of the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts, formed after a group of young men asked him to train them for the priesthood, consists of 22 men, most studying philosophy while the rest are making a “spiritual year,” as well as two other priests, and a group of sisters. One is professed, five are in the novitiate, five in the postulancy, and four are aspiring to enter. The group has received a blessing from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, read here.
The group, Father explains, has suffered attack from the local clergy, with accusations that it is outside the Church, an accusation that confuses visitors. “Many of [the visitors] are asking the bishops … why can’t they have this Mass, why can’t they have a traditional Catholic seminary, as the Church has always wanted it in the past. So there’s this battle going on.”
Fr. Samuel Maria also explains that he looks to America as a “bastion of hope” for the Church, and calls on American Catholics to be courageous.
“We are in a battle,” he reiterated. “We need to take a decision now, while there is still time. We need to join Our Lady in her army to bring about the restoration … I want American Catholics to be strong and bring forth the true Catholic faith and morals to the people, because that is the only thing that can save the people now.”
--------------
Viva Christo Rey et Viva Immaculata Maria nunc et semper!
Alexandra Clark
USA Coordinator of SSIH Mission
June 17th, 2023
The Seminarians are looking at this site because come September they may have to relocate from their current site.
This land is at the heart of Makurdi Town and it worthwhile for lots of things, especially because it would be close to the convent (1Km) and to the people so they may have easy access to the Sacraments. This place is selling for one hundred and twenty thousand Dollars ($120 000). They are all very good Lands but currently we have no way of obtaining these lands for use of the seminarians.
Please Pray for us as our needs are much and we are not sure what is going to happen, but in God we humbly trust for all our needs and we beg your help to secure funds for our endeavors.
We will never give up our work for the salvation and sanctification of souls no matter what further hardships may be approaching. For we firmly believe in our hearts the words which St. Paul spoke: "Who then shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation? or distress? or famine? or nakedness? or danger? or persecution? or the sword. As it is written: For thy sake we are put to death all the day long. We are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. But in all these things we overcome, because of him that hath loved us. For I am sure that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor might, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. [Romans 8]
If you haven't heard Father's recent sermon you can watch it on YouTube: https://youtu.be/KSxWzGKtE6M
Viva Christo Rey et Viva Immaculata Maria nunc et semper!
June 17th, 2023
+JMJ+
Dear Family in Christ,
The seminarians received Miraculous Medals, Brown Scapulars and Holy Cards thanks to your prayers and support! These will go a long way in helping them fight the good fight for the salvation of souls. DEO GRATIAS et Mariae!
Watch here one of Fr. Abah Samuel Maria's recent sermons on What Must We Do to Have True Love?: https://youtu.be/KSxWzGKtE6M
Thank you all again and God reward you!!
With prayers and love for all of you in the Loving Hearts of Jesus and Mary,
Sons of the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts of Jesus and Mary
April 1st, 2023
+JMJ+
Dear Family in Christ,
The seminarians were able to build a beautiful wooden altar thanks to your prayers and support!
DEO GRATIAS et Mariae!
Thank you all again and God reward you!!
With prayers and love for all of you in Christ Crucified & Our Sorrowful Mother,
Sons of the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts of Jesus and Mary
March 26th, 2023
+JMJ+
Dear Family in Christ,
Happy Feast of the Annunciation and Incarnation!
What Love of God for us in sending His only Son to save us from our sins and make us holy! Deo gratias! We can never despair, nor lose hope because Christ is the Way, the Truth, and the Life and He has come to save us in His Grace and Love!
We also see the beautiful humility of the Blessed Virgin Mary, giving her fiat to become our Blessed Mother, Co-Redemptrix and Mediatrix of all graces "Ave Maria gratia plena!" Pray for us oh Holy Mother of God that we may be made worth of the promises of Christ! That is, the promise of salvation and eternal happiness in Heaven!
We offer our prayers for all of you on this special feast day and pray you have a very fruitful Passion and Holy Week to grow in sanctity and Love of our dear Crucified Savior!
Thank you again for your support and prayers for our mission here! We had a feast in honor of the great day today and much of it thanks to you! We are making great progress in the formation of these young men into holy priests...you have helped us more than you know and God will reward you for your sacrifices!
Viva Christo Rey! Viva Immaculata Maria!
March 2nd, 2023
+JMJ+
Dear Faithful Family,
Thanks to your prayers and support we are accomplishing much in God's Good grace for the salvation of souls!
Watch below this video where we go over the different aspects of the mission, see the sisters and seminarians and our various mission villages where we offer Holy Mass and the Sacraments. Your support is helping us to buy land, buildings, food, items needed for the convent and seminary as well as being able to travel to the various missions. We hope to make further progress on the orphanage and school soon.
See video here: https://youtu.be/xo8bW0cmh50
Viva Christo Rey et Viva Immaculata Maria!
February 16th, 2023
+JMJ+
Dear Faithful Friends and Supporters,
We want to thank all those that have been praying for us! We are excited to give you a quick update.
Thanks to the generous supporters we were able to obtain some furniture for the seminary by using some of the fund to buy wood and construct them. See the images attached!
Our printer here in Nigeria is helping us now print out some wonderful books for our seminarians to use and your help in getting us to this point is amazing!
Thank you and know that we are keeping you all in our daily prayers and Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.
Viva Christo Rey et Viva Immaculate Maria!
Enjoy here Fr. Abah Onuh Samuel Maria's sermon for Sexagesima Sunday click here.
November 11th, 2022
Dear Faithful Friends and Supporters,
Please see this wonderful letter of support from his Excellency Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria to our Mission. Deo gratias! Viva Christo Rey et Viva Immaculata Maria!
