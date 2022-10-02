Traditional Catholic Pre-Seminary SSIH ~ Africa

Dear Faithful Friends and Supporters,

Please see this wonderful letter of support from his Excellency Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria to our Mission. Deo gratias! Viva Christo Rey et Viva Immaculata Maria!





Letter of Support from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, Former Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria:





Dear and Reverend Father,

I am very happy to learn that even in Nigeria - where I was Apostolic Nuncio from 1992 to 1998 and which I continue to carry in my heart - there are good and zealous priests and religious who want to remain faithful to the teaching of Our Lord Jesus Christ and to the celebration of the Tridentine Holy Mass.

From what you wrote to me and from the beautiful photos attached to your email, it seems to me that despite the material difficulties and the opposition of the modernist authorities, your work is growing, and this is certainly a sign of God's blessing. The formation of young men to be initiated into the Priesthood in a traditional Seminary is of utmost importance, as is the prayer life of consecrated souls: on the one hand, it is necessary to prepare an "army" of holy priests who go to attack and conquer souls for God, and on the other, a contingent of religious sisters who dedicate their lives to prayer, a very powerful weapon against the devil.

I know well myself how you can feel in these moments of crisis: being branded as schismatics and being excommunicated is one of the most used means, since the Council, to marginalize and criminalize dissent. It will not escape you that the same thing happens in the civil sphere, where those who object to the psychopandemic or denounce the plan of the New World Order are called “anti-vax” or “conspiracy theorists.” But we know that the Truth is an attribute of God, while the distinctive sign of the devil is the lie: therefore we remain steadfast in the Truth and in Charity, and we will have the eternal reward that the Lord has promised to those who are faithful to Him and who obey His Commandments.

I asked some friends to spread the word about your work in Nigeria in order to help you raise funds. Let us also entrust ourselves to the mediation of Saint Joseph, who in material matters is a powerful intercessor and a great patron.

And while I thank you for having made me a participant in your apostolate in Nigeria, and of which I ask you to keep me informed, I entrust myself to your prayers and to those of your community, imparting to you and your brother priests, as well as to the seminarians, religious and all the faithful, my fullest and fatherly Blessing.