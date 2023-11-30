Merry ChristMASS Novena of 9 Masses!

The Perfect Gift for a Merry ChristMASS!

Let us not forget what Christmas is all about & why we call it CHRISTMAS! "Christmas" is a shortened form of "Christ's Mass". The earliest record has it in German as Crīstesmæsse in 1038 A.D.

What a wonder! Christmas is not just an event of the past but Christ is born & made present at every Holy Mass!

It is our great joy & merriment to find Christ present, (Body, Blood, Soul & Divinity) at every Holy Mass!!! In the night of the Nativity, God the Father brought His only-begotten Son for the first time into the world; but whenever Holy Mass is said, He is brought anew into the world, onto our altars, that He may sacrifice Himself for us, and impart to us the grace-filled fruits of His birth, life, death & resurrection! Thus we join in singing the self-same song of praise which the Angels sang on Christmas morn: “Glory to God in the highest; and on earth peace to men of good will.” (Luke 2:14).

St. Claude de la Colombiere said "MORE honor is Paid to God BY A SINGLE MASS than by all other Actions of Angels & Men."

The value of offering a single Mass is incalculable! We give God infinite praise, love, thanksgiving, and reparation. Recall the story too, of the Miracle of the Butcher’s Scales. A poor woman could not afford a piece of meat & offered to have Mass said. The unbelieving butcher said, “you go and hear Mass for me and when you come back I'll give you as much meat as the Mass is worth.” When she returned, he took a slip of paper and wrote on it "I heard a Mass for you." He then placed the paper on the scales but no matter how much meat he placed on the scales the paper always proved heavier.

What a great gift then we can offer to not only to God but to our family and friends this Christmas if we give them the gift of the Mass!

MassConversions is collecting the Mass Stipends for various Traditional Missions or Traditional Catholic Priests who will be offering a Novena of Holy Masses starting on Christmas Day Dec. 25th with the name of the soul you provide on the altar. Separate additional Masses could also be requested at this time to be offered for your intentions at a later date.

If you would like to give the gift of the Holy Mass and offer a Mass Stipend, MassConversions will send a beautiful ChristMass card to you or who you direct that the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass has been offered for and which priest has done the offering. We will also let them know who it was that sent the gift of the Holy Mass. We have a GiveSendGo page set up for online donations or you can write a check to MassConversions Director, “Alexandra Clark” who is transferring the Mass Stipends to the various Priests.

Please fill out the information on the reply form to request your Merry ChristMASS gift before the deadline of Dec.14th (mail date) in order to be included in the Novena of Masses.

Form Click here or below: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSecFVyAwLSPjNQnbVI_mey5bkAZOzh6aTHsEMzk9_3cKk5kIQ/viewform?usp=sf_link



