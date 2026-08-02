83 year-old mother taking care of injured son

After a serious fall-from-height accident suffered by Ramiro Railef in Santiago Chile, which resulted in multiple fractures to his skull and spine, he spent a month and a half in the ICU under induced coma he woke up and started recovery.

Ramiro had an ongoing internal transfer in progress to Clínica Los Coihues—indicated by his treating physicians as a contracted facility—to continue his rehabilitation process but without further notice we was taken at midnight to a relative in Santigo and stopping the transferring process. We needed to hire Licensed Practical Nurses, who are expensive to take care of Ramiro. Then we transferred him to Pucon in the south for our mother, Mariana Cordova to take care of him, being a 83 year-old lady, this hasn’t been easy for our mother. She’s being expending a lot of money to take care of Ramiro, these for the past 4 years, she’s really affected and suffers, the rest of the family are far in locations and help her when possible. Ramiro still does no have the portion of the skull taken off during surgery, which is a very delicate situation.

We need you help to recover the money spent and the money needed for this situation to go on. Thanks very much