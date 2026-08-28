30-Mile Walk to Rebuild My Photography

I'm walking 30 miles a day for two weeks, and I'm raising money to buy camera equipment so I can get back to wildlife photography.





A few years ago, photography was everything to me. It was what kept me grounded and gave me purpose. Then I got into a toxic relationship and lost almost everything, including my camera. Since then, I've been in a lot of debt and struggling to find a way out.





I'm going to walk 30 miles a day for two weeks, and I want to use this time to rebuild. With your support, I can buy camera equipment and return to the one thing that truly helped me through difficult times.





Your donations will go toward camera gear so I can start photographing again. Thank you for standing with me.