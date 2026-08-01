GiveSendGo Logo
Help and Hope Go Hand In Hand
Start a GiveSendGoJoin the Giver Army
Philippines Earthquake ReliefGod Did It Movement

Trending Fundraisers

Current Events
STAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDS
Raised: $24,824 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
STAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDS

On Independence Day Weekend of 2026, lives were changed forever when a group of friends lost their best friend, Nolan Wells. No family should ha...

Loading...

Family
Hearts for Harper: Support for the Luski Family
Raised: $109,066 USD
Goal: $125,000 USD
Hearts for Harper: Support for the Luski Family

In seasons like these, words often fall short. On Sunday, my older sister Ally and her family experienced a tragic accident that led to their sweet 4-...

Loading...

Medical
Dr Mark Trozzi Needs Our Support
Raised: $23,307 CAD
Goal: $80,000 CAD
Dr Mark Trozzi Needs Our Support

Early in 2020, Dr. Trozzi recognized the almost certain likelihood of harm from the COVID injections and mandates. He voluntarily stepped away from hi...

Loading...

Emergency
Standing with Jeff
Raised: $41,700 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Standing with Jeff

If you’ve found your way here, thank you.If you know Jeff, you know this is something he never would have imagined writing. He’s the person who quietl...

Loading...

Medical
Lifting Up Rhonda: Home Access Fund
Raised: $3,650 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Lifting Up Rhonda: Home Access Fund

Early this week, Rhonda was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. Please remember her in your prayers, as well as her husband, children, and grandchi...

Loading...

Family
Supporting the Mariner Family
Raised: $3,695 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Supporting the Mariner Family

Eddie (George) Mariner has recently been sent home and put on hospice care. He has been battling cancer and his body is rapidly declining.We want to h...

Loading...

Education
Support Orthodox Seminarian Subdeacon Callum Lyda
Raised: $20,630 USD
Goal: $15,000 USD
Support Orthodox Seminarian Subdeacon Callum Lyda

A Brief Spiritual BiographyA spiritual biography of my life most resembles Saint Brendan who voyaged in seas whose currents led him off the edge...

Loading...

Medical
Help Lorrie & Rene Ochoa care for Clare Ervin
Raised: $4,100 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Lorrie & Rene Ochoa care for Clare Ervin

Please Consider Helping Lorrie & Rene Ochoa, Clare (Ochoa) Ervin & Their FamilyAs many of you know, Clare is facing her second battle with B-c...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers
Our Givers
marcandrelessardjust gavetoFNL FREEDOMNEWS NOUVELLESLIBRESAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $50toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $10toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $20toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $100toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $30toJuggy surgery and recoveryAnita Stone Texas Grandmajust gaveUSD $5toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $10toImportant Update on Jonathan Cagle’s GSG CampaignAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $20toReturn to the Land Legal Framework ResearchAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $10toSupport for mother of Travis Roberts.Jill and Gerry Powersjust gaveUSD $200toHelp Dana Rebuild After a Difficult Season10.00just gaveUSD $10toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $10toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSShajust gaveUSD $5toHouse fireLinda and Ray Vegajust gaveUSD $100toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSmarcandrelessardjust gavetoFNL FREEDOMNEWS NOUVELLESLIBRESAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $50toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $10toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $20toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $100toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $30toJuggy surgery and recoveryAnita Stone Texas Grandmajust gaveUSD $5toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $10toImportant Update on Jonathan Cagle’s GSG CampaignAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $20toReturn to the Land Legal Framework ResearchAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $10toSupport for mother of Travis Roberts.Jill and Gerry Powersjust gaveUSD $200toHelp Dana Rebuild After a Difficult Season10.00just gaveUSD $10toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSAnonymous Giverjust gaveUSD $10toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDSShajust gaveUSD $5toHouse fireLinda and Ray Vegajust gaveUSD $100toSTAND WITH NOLAN WELLS’ TARGETED FRIENDS

The Leader in
Online Fundraising

Worldwide Leader
Worldwide Leader

GiveSendGo is trusted around the world for its simple, reliable fundraising platform.

Simple Setup
Simple Setup

Personalize, share and start collecting money in just minutes.

0% Platform Fee
0% Platform Fee

Keep more of the money you raised. We don't charge a platform fee, watching you raise money makes us happy.

Share Hope
Share Hope

Raise money to share hope. Money is temporary Jesus is eternal. Give both and watch the world be changed.

Easy Social Reach
Easy Social Reach

Share across multiple social platforms and mobile devices with just a couple clicks of a button.

A+ Customer Service
A+ Customer Service

Real people writing real responses. We are standing by, waiting to help.

Categories

Adoption
Adoption
Animals & Pets
Animals & Pets
Business
Business
Church
Church
Community
Community
Competitive
Competitive
Creative
Creative
Current Events
Current Events
View All
Globe

GiveSendGo operates in over

70 Countries

Making us a world leader in crowdfunding.

Why Choose Us

We Love Freedom
We Love Freedom

Even if we do not agree with you, we will defend your right to fundraise for the causes and people you love.

We Love To Give Back
We Love To Give Back

Each month, GiveSendGo designates some of our operational expenses to 'Give Back' to active fundraisers on our site. We love being Givers!

We Love to Pray
We Love to Pray

We're the only crowdfunding site with a 'Pray' button, and our prayer team will personally call you to let you know that we are praying for you.

About GiveSendGo

About GiveSendGo

In 2014, three siblings had an idea. What would it look like if we took the newly popular idea of crowdfunding and stretched it beyond just funding help for people's material needs but also providing hope for people's spiritual needs? Out of those discussions, GiveSendGo was born. After over a year of development and setbacks, GiveSendGo was launched with a beta version in early 2015.

Learn More

Testimonials

Hannah Needs A Breakthrough
Hannah Needs A Breakthrough

Hannah has paid the shutoff utilities!!!

Read more
Cindy's Emergency Move
Cindy's Emergency Move

Thank you to everyone who has donated.I appreciate it.God bless you all

Read more
Wimberley Service Industry Relief Fund
Wimberley Service Industry Relief Fund

Hi everyone I'm Dwight the one that was involved in the accident on April 11th I'm ok just healing up dealing with treatments for my back & neck is got 7 more treatment appointments still can't move around like I used to but everyday is getting better just wanted to say thank you to this wonderful community we have & thank everyone who came together to help me in this time of struggle & I want to give a special thank you to my wonderful bosses Jen and jay Bachman for putting all this together.

Read more
Still Standing Support Our Legal Defense
Still Standing Support Our Legal Defense

We did it. In just 9 hours, 176 donors helped us raise $20,000. We’re overwhelmed and humbled. This wasn’t just financial help—it was a message: we still stand together. This class action, launched by Paul Champ and Zexi Li in week one of the Freedom Convoy, was meant to punish peaceful Canadians. But today—you sent a message: You don’t get to destroy lives and walk away. In a country divided by its government, we stood unified.

Read more
In Memory of Lucy and Sarah Walton
In Memory of Lucy and Sarah Walton

We are overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who contributed. This page was started to organize gifts that were already being offered, and we had no expectation that so much would be given. We're closing the campaign, but if you would still like to give something to honour Lucy or Sarah, please consider giving to HER Victory, an organization that Sarah was excited about. The charity is focused on giving aid to women caught in the sex trade. May God bless you all for your generosity.

Read more
Supporting the Williams family
Supporting the Williams family

Thank you to everyone who has helped.

Read more
Jasmine's Nursing Journey Begins
Jasmine's Nursing Journey Begins

Jasmine’s surprise gift goal been reached! Thank you to all who gave and prayed. A special thanks to Victor (Jasmine’s boyfriend) for his support. We will present her with her engraved Littmann Cardiology IV Diagnostic Stethoscope (purchased 4/28/25), a gift certificate for any remaining balance, and this page link at her pinning ceremony on Tuesday May 13th. I’ll wait till Friday May 9th to purchase the gift certificate(s) to allow for anyone else who wants to contribute. God bless you all!

Read more
Help me save my family home
Help me save my family home

Thank you to God and to each and every one of you that donated to our fundraiser. Y'all have truly made me feel loved. I've felt so alone and like I have been fighting this battle of life by myself for a long time now. Y'all have shown me that that's not true and I do have a small army behind me that loves and cares for me and my daughters. Thank you all so much! I love y'all! God bless ❤️

Read more
A Lily Among Thorns
A Lily Among Thorns

Thank you all for your generosity, for your thoughts and prayers. But God, to God be all the glory. His Word commands us not to turn to the right nor to the left, and to not be dismayed. There must've been challenges every step of the way, but by being prayerful, we were strengthened, helped, and upheld by His righteous right hand. Everything came together on the day of the event so beautifully and harmoniously that only God makes great wonders like this for His precious 'darlings'.❤️‍🔥🕊️✝️

Read more
Gregorian Masses for Ruth Ann Martin
Gregorian Masses for Ruth Ann Martin

Thank you for all the generous souls who donated for this very worthy cause! I am sure Ruth Ann is smiling on us tonight as we raised this in 12 hours! May God reward you ❤️🙏❤️

Read more
Finish St Raphael Kaptilol Catholic Church
Finish St Raphael Kaptilol Catholic Church

Through the generous donations of the faithfuls, we have put up a permanent church upto to the roof.

Read more
Send Dom to Rome!
Send Dom to Rome!

Thank you all for your generosity! Dom booked his plane ticket! He’s headed to Rome!

Read more
Supporting the LOTP Family
Supporting the LOTP Family

Because of Gods hand in making sure we were taken care of, the community came together and met the goal plus some. We are forever grateful, humbled and thankful. We couldn’t have done this without Give Send Go.

Read more
Wayne O'Rourke Legal Appeal Fund
Wayne O'Rourke Legal Appeal Fund

This campaign has reached its goal. We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. Legal action can now begin. We will post more updates shortly.

Read more
Get mosquito screens for Karen's house
Get mosquito screens for Karen's house

Thanks again. With your help, I've been able to cover Karen's ongoing medical expenses. She is very thankful to you all.

Read more
Evict Mildred 2
Evict Mildred 2

We have EXCEEDED the goal for Cassandra! However we are still continuing to accept donations and ALWAYS prayers. Thank you to everyone who has donated, prayed, shared her story. Let’s raise more funds to EVICT MIlDRED 2!!

Read more
Support For Abuse Victim
Support For Abuse Victim

When I told her that we have this set up and there is $275 there for her she cried! She helps out other people a lot but I know she really appreciates it now when she has a need!

Read more
Help J6er Jose Padilla buy a vehicle
Help J6er Jose Padilla buy a vehicle

I am moved beyond words at the generosity of those who have donated to help my family and I. Words cannot express the heartfelt gratitude my family and I feel today. I thank all of you who have expressed your prayers and those who have donated financially. May God Bless and Keep you and your families, may He ease your burdens, and may He keep His face forever turned toward you. Amen.

Read more
Blessing Daphne’s family
Blessing Daphne’s family

Thank you all! The home growing celebration was beautiful. Rolande’s family from Haiti attended and participated via zoom, a precious opportunity for closure, made possible by each of you! Please know your giving made a positive difference in this world and will never be forgotten in our hearts. God Bless You and your families with the love you have shown us. Sincerely, Cindy Hinds

Read more
Supporting The Jeff &amp; Vange Cobb Family
Supporting The Jeff &amp; Vange Cobb Family

The boys have finally been released from the hospital and should make a full recovery although there is a long road ahead. . I'd like to thank the individuals who reached out for their prayers and contributions.

Read more

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve