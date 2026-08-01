On Independence Day Weekend of 2026, lives were changed forever when a group of friends lost their best friend, Nolan Wells. No family should ha...
Loading...
In seasons like these, words often fall short. On Sunday, my older sister Ally and her family experienced a tragic accident that led to their sweet 4-...
Loading...
Early in 2020, Dr. Trozzi recognized the almost certain likelihood of harm from the COVID injections and mandates. He voluntarily stepped away from hi...
Loading...
If you’ve found your way here, thank you.If you know Jeff, you know this is something he never would have imagined writing. He’s the person who quietl...
Loading...
Early this week, Rhonda was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. Please remember her in your prayers, as well as her husband, children, and grandchi...
Loading...
Eddie (George) Mariner has recently been sent home and put on hospice care. He has been battling cancer and his body is rapidly declining.We want to h...
Loading...
A Brief Spiritual BiographyA spiritual biography of my life most resembles Saint Brendan who voyaged in seas whose currents led him off the edge...
Loading...
Please Consider Helping Lorrie & Rene Ochoa, Clare (Ochoa) Ervin & Their FamilyAs many of you know, Clare is facing her second battle with B-c...
Loading...
GiveSendGo is trusted around the world for its simple, reliable fundraising platform.
Personalize, share and start collecting money in just minutes.
Keep more of the money you raised. We don't charge a platform fee, watching you raise money makes us happy.
Raise money to share hope. Money is temporary Jesus is eternal. Give both and watch the world be changed.
Share across multiple social platforms and mobile devices with just a couple clicks of a button.
Real people writing real responses. We are standing by, waiting to help.
Even if we do not agree with you, we will defend your right to fundraise for the causes and people you love.
Each month, GiveSendGo designates some of our operational expenses to 'Give Back' to active fundraisers on our site. We love being Givers!
We're the only crowdfunding site with a 'Pray' button, and our prayer team will personally call you to let you know that we are praying for you.
In 2014, three siblings had an idea. What would it look like if we took the newly popular idea of crowdfunding and stretched it beyond just funding help for people's material needs but also providing hope for people's spiritual needs? Out of those discussions, GiveSendGo was born. After over a year of development and setbacks, GiveSendGo was launched with a beta version in early 2015.
Thank you to everyone who has donated.I appreciate it.God bless you all
Hi everyone I'm Dwight the one that was involved in the accident on April 11th I'm ok just healing up dealing with treatments for my back & neck is got 7 more treatment appointments still can't move around like I used to but everyday is getting better just wanted to say thank you to this wonderful community we have & thank everyone who came together to help me in this time of struggle & I want to give a special thank you to my wonderful bosses Jen and jay Bachman for putting all this together.
We did it. In just 9 hours, 176 donors helped us raise $20,000. We’re overwhelmed and humbled. This wasn’t just financial help—it was a message: we still stand together. This class action, launched by Paul Champ and Zexi Li in week one of the Freedom Convoy, was meant to punish peaceful Canadians. But today—you sent a message: You don’t get to destroy lives and walk away. In a country divided by its government, we stood unified.
We are overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who contributed. This page was started to organize gifts that were already being offered, and we had no expectation that so much would be given. We're closing the campaign, but if you would still like to give something to honour Lucy or Sarah, please consider giving to HER Victory, an organization that Sarah was excited about. The charity is focused on giving aid to women caught in the sex trade. May God bless you all for your generosity.
Jasmine’s surprise gift goal been reached! Thank you to all who gave and prayed. A special thanks to Victor (Jasmine’s boyfriend) for his support. We will present her with her engraved Littmann Cardiology IV Diagnostic Stethoscope (purchased 4/28/25), a gift certificate for any remaining balance, and this page link at her pinning ceremony on Tuesday May 13th. I’ll wait till Friday May 9th to purchase the gift certificate(s) to allow for anyone else who wants to contribute. God bless you all!
Thank you to God and to each and every one of you that donated to our fundraiser. Y'all have truly made me feel loved. I've felt so alone and like I have been fighting this battle of life by myself for a long time now. Y'all have shown me that that's not true and I do have a small army behind me that loves and cares for me and my daughters. Thank you all so much! I love y'all! God bless ❤️
Thank you all for your generosity, for your thoughts and prayers. But God, to God be all the glory. His Word commands us not to turn to the right nor to the left, and to not be dismayed. There must've been challenges every step of the way, but by being prayerful, we were strengthened, helped, and upheld by His righteous right hand. Everything came together on the day of the event so beautifully and harmoniously that only God makes great wonders like this for His precious 'darlings'.❤️🔥🕊️✝️
Thank you for all the generous souls who donated for this very worthy cause! I am sure Ruth Ann is smiling on us tonight as we raised this in 12 hours! May God reward you ❤️🙏❤️
Through the generous donations of the faithfuls, we have put up a permanent church upto to the roof.
Thank you all for your generosity! Dom booked his plane ticket! He’s headed to Rome!
Because of Gods hand in making sure we were taken care of, the community came together and met the goal plus some. We are forever grateful, humbled and thankful. We couldn’t have done this without Give Send Go.
This campaign has reached its goal. We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. Legal action can now begin. We will post more updates shortly.
Thanks again. With your help, I've been able to cover Karen's ongoing medical expenses. She is very thankful to you all.
We have EXCEEDED the goal for Cassandra! However we are still continuing to accept donations and ALWAYS prayers. Thank you to everyone who has donated, prayed, shared her story. Let’s raise more funds to EVICT MIlDRED 2!!
When I told her that we have this set up and there is $275 there for her she cried! She helps out other people a lot but I know she really appreciates it now when she has a need!
I am moved beyond words at the generosity of those who have donated to help my family and I. Words cannot express the heartfelt gratitude my family and I feel today. I thank all of you who have expressed your prayers and those who have donated financially. May God Bless and Keep you and your families, may He ease your burdens, and may He keep His face forever turned toward you. Amen.
Thank you all! The home growing celebration was beautiful. Rolande’s family from Haiti attended and participated via zoom, a precious opportunity for closure, made possible by each of you! Please know your giving made a positive difference in this world and will never be forgotten in our hearts. God Bless You and your families with the love you have shown us. Sincerely, Cindy Hinds
The boys have finally been released from the hospital and should make a full recovery although there is a long road ahead. . I'd like to thank the individuals who reached out for their prayers and contributions.
The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.