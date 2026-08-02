Young family of four lost everything in flood

My brother and his wife Holly just welcomed their second child into the world in May, and had just recently moved into this sweet home that they had helped renovate from the ground up. They were renting this home.





On 8/12/25 by the grace of God at 3:30am they were woken up by a storm, and saw that it was beginning to flood into their home.





They grabbed their dogs and their two sweet babies and left their home in a hurry for refuge. They later found out they had driven through a tornado.





The next day when they returned home they found water waist high in their entire house. They lost everything; beds, all baby things. All they had were the clothes on their backs.





They will not have coverage for this flood and are in desperate need of everything from housing, to clothing and everything in between.





Please pray that God will provide them with the right place to live and all of their financial needs. If you feel led please share this fundraiser and donate if you can. Prayers are valuable too ❤️