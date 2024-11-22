Let's Save Act 3!

Campaign funds will be received by RAFAEL RIOS
Today, 3 years, 7 months, and 24 days, have passed since I began unraveling the full truth behind the January 6th event. After the overwhelming success of Everything Wrong with the Capitol Shooting | Act 1, I made the decision to leave my job and pursue this crucial investigation full-time. Living off my savings, I worked tirelessly, often 12 hours a day on an outdated computer. In the face of challenges, including running out of savings after just 4 months, I pressed on.
Two and a half years later, despite accumulating 14 months of back rent and overdue bills, I completed the highly praised, millions-viewed Everything Wrong with the Capitol Riots | Act 2, celebrated for its groundbreaking revelations.
Now, we are at the halfway mark to finishing Act 3, the final chapter in our exposé. However, we’ve hit a critical point. Funds have dried up, and despite my relentless efforts—including side jobs like house cleaning—I’m down to my last $100 with significant work still required.
To save Wooz News and bring this crucial story to light, we need $10,000 to cover essential expenses like rent, utilities, and groceries. Without immediate support, I may be forced to abandon this project and seek stable employment. This untold story is too vital to let go, and with your help, we can ensure it reaches the audience it deserves, exposing the truth about our corrupt government.
Your contribution today could be the miracle that makes this dream a reality. Thank you for your unwavering support and belief in this mission.
In Gratitude,
-Wooz News
Let's get act 3 public ASAP!!
Hope this helps you! Looking forward to seeing your next documentary!
I know that you've said that you're not going to necessarily be able to complete the 3rd iteration, but I just wanted to send this with Christmas blessings and gratitude!
And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. Romans 8:28 Fight Fight Fight the good fight, Rafael. The Lord will never leave nor forsake you. Heb. 13:5
Wish it was more, but on a tiny fixed income. Will share this on my free speech, uncensored sites. Take care.
Keep up the great work. Thanks for all you do.
Carry On Sir.
I've been dropping links to your videos for a couple years now everywhere I can. Absolutely great work. I was following Jayden X the few weeks before J6 and knew something was up when he was the one who got the shooting footage.
Come on finish it up! You can like nobody else!
Thanks for all you've done and continue to do 😇👍🙏
"Thank You Dawn, and thank you for the support these last 2 years ;) God Bless you" By RAFAEL RIOS
Good luck brother
"You're the best, buddy" By RAFAEL RIOS
November 22nd, 2024
I want to be transparent about the reality of where things stand with Act 3. The story has evolved far beyond what I originally set out to tell, with twists and turns that have led me deeper into the rabbit hole. I must admit that I’ve been struggling immensely to push this project forward. Recently, I held a campaign to raise $10,000 needed to complete this documentary, and, sadly, to my dismay, I was only able to secure $3,000. While I’m incredibly grateful for every contribution, the remaining gap has made progress incredibly difficult.
I’ve poured everything into this project, taking on odd jobs just to make ends meet, and the journey has left me financially and emotionally drained. This has been no easy feat—I’ve become both destitute and, at times, driven mad by the weight of this undertaking. I still have so much work ahead of me, and I don’t know how or when I’ll be able to finish, but I am fighting with everything I have to make it happen. All I can ask is for your continued prayers and understanding as I persevere through this. I hope with all my heart to complete this film and share it with you.
Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers.
Thank you for standing by me.
-Wooz
August 29th, 2024
Even with my relentless effort I've been burning the candle at both ends—working on this documentary while also doing side jobs, like house cleaning, to stay afloat. Yet, despite all efforts, I’m down to my last $100, with months of work still ahead. We were only able to generate 1k from our givesendgo push in July with 10k more to go. Without immediate support, I may have to let this one go.
Your contribution today could be the miracle that makes this dream a reality.
Thank you for standing with me.
July 9th, 2024
Dear Patriot,
Your prayers and contributions have been a beacon of hope, enabling us to bring forth Act 3- our Final Exposé in the J6 saga. However, our funds have run dry, and we are at a critical juncture. Despite working tirelessly, I am nearly burnt out and desperately need a miracle to complete Act 3 of our Capitol series. I am down to my last $900 with many months of work still ahead. Without additional funds, I will be forced to abandon this project and find steady employment to pay my bills.
This untold story means the world to me, and I am determined to see it through but I cannot do it without your help. We estimate that we need $12,000 to finalize Act 3. I am reaching out to you, our dedicated supporter, in the hope that you might consider backing us again.
Your aid is essential in rallying the support needed to complete this crucial documentary. With your help, we can bring Act 3 to life and ensure that this important story reaches a wider audience and exposes our corrupt government system.
Thank you for considering my request- it could make all the difference. We promise to reveal jaw-dropping revelations!
P.S. As a side note, organic J6er, Eric Clark was previously sentenced and will begin serving his 5-month sentence on July 15th. Additionally, I spoke with organic J6er Alan Hostetter from jail on the 4th. Serving out his 12-year sentence, he got a job in the jail cleaning toilets which helps pass the time. Please keep them in your prayers.
God Bless You
Love, Rafa & Wooz
Everything Wrong With The Capitol Shooting In 21 Minutes Or Less | ACT 1
Everything Wrong With the Capitol Riots | ACT 2 "Theatrical Version"
June 23rd, 2024
I wanted to take a moment to update you all on the progress of Act 3 and share some exciting news. Thanks to your incredible generosity, I have received a new computer. While it may not be brand new, this 2017 iMac Pro is a significant upgrade for me and will greatly enhance my ability to work more efficiently and complete Act 3.
I am still diligently working on Act 3 and anticipate that I have many more months to go before it is finished. Your support has been invaluable in making this possible, and I am deeply grateful for each and every one of you who has donated and supported this project.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your continued patience, encouragement, and generosity.
God Bless You All!
Raf & Wooz
November 28th, 2023
Dear Friends,
After appealing the termination of our Youtube Channel, YT has "confirm[ed] that your channel does not violate our Community Guidelines," and has reinstated our channel. Woof for victories! I know we're terribly late in reporting this victory, we're knee-deep in Capitol Editing World.
God Bless Y'all!
Rafa & Wooz
September 6th, 2023
With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that our channel was ruthlessly silenced, banished from the realm of YouTube, just yesterday. Now, more than ever, we humbly seek the support and solidarity of our viewers. Nevertheless, we remain committed to our cause and will persevere.
God Bless y'all,
Rafa & Wooz
