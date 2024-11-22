Let's Save Act 3!

WATCH ACT 1 WATCH ACT 2

Today, 3 years, 7 months, and 24 days, have passed since I began unraveling the full truth behind the January 6th event. After the overwhelming success of Everything Wrong with the Capitol Shooting | Act 1, I made the decision to leave my job and pursue this crucial investigation full-time. Living off my savings, I worked tirelessly, often 12 hours a day on an outdated computer. In the face of challenges, including running out of savings after just 4 months, I pressed on.

Two and a half years later, despite accumulating 14 months of back rent and overdue bills, I completed the highly praised, millions-viewed Everything Wrong with the Capitol Riots | Act 2, celebrated for its groundbreaking revelations.

Now, we are at the halfway mark to finishing Act 3, the final chapter in our exposé. However, we’ve hit a critical point. Funds have dried up, and despite my relentless efforts—including side jobs like house cleaning—I’m down to my last $100 with significant work still required.

To save Wooz News and bring this crucial story to light, we need $10,000 to cover essential expenses like rent, utilities, and groceries. Without immediate support, I may be forced to abandon this project and seek stable employment. This untold story is too vital to let go, and with your help, we can ensure it reaches the audience it deserves, exposing the truth about our corrupt government.

Your contribution today could be the miracle that makes this dream a reality. Thank you for your unwavering support and belief in this mission.

In Gratitude,

-Wooz News