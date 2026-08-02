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STAND WITH SHAIKA WOMEN ASSOCIATION IN KENYA TODAY

GoalKSh 500,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byBISMARK KIPKEMEI

Fundraiser funds will be received by BISMARK KIPKEMEI

STAND WITH SHAIKA WOMEN ASSOCIATION IN KENYA TODAY

🌟**The Spark Within Us: Igniting Dreams in Eldoret, Kenya🇰🇪**

It was a chilly morning when I stumbled upon SHAIKA—a beacon of hope tucked away among the verdant hills of Eldoret, Kenya. The story behind it began with Bismark Soundiz, whose vision to empower local women ignited more than just curiosity in me. But as we chatted about their mission and the hurdles they faced getting this grassroots initiative off the ground, I felt a deep sense of responsibility—to share their inspiring journey with you all!

SHAIKA is not just an organization; it’s a movement born from real-life struggles: unemployment, limited economic opportunities, especially for women. These challenges are stark realities in Eldoret and many parts of rural Kenya. SHAIKA stands as a promise to transform these harsh truths into possibilities—empowering local women with skills that can help them start their own businesses in cookery, baking, weaving, and more.

Imagine the joy when we first shared our dream of setting up SHAIKA! The locals were thrilled—families saw this not just as a project but as a path towards dignity through hard work and innovation. But dreams cost money, and that’s where you come in. We need funds to buy essential training equipment like cookers, baking ovens, weaving looms... the tools needed for these skills to turn into sustainable income-generating activities.

Your support isn't just about buying equipment; it’s a vote of confidence in women who are ready to rise above their circumstances and make a difference. It says loud and clear: "We believe in you, your dreams, and the potential within." 🌈

"Empower one woman, transform her community," is more than just an inspiring quote; it’s SHAIKA's heartbeat. With your help, we can turn this vision into tangible success stories—proof that when women are empowered, entire communities flourish. Let’s come together to make these dreams a reality!

Every donation counts. Whether it’s KES 50 or KES 50,000, every contribution is an essential step towards giving the women of SHAIKA the tools they need to shine. Please consider supporting this noble cause—your kindness could be just what these determined women need to spark their own revolution! 💪

Thank you for your time and support. Together, let’s turn hope into reality in Eldoret, Kenya! 🙏 #EmpowermentJourney #RealChangeStartsWithUs

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