Wims Family

Our Adoption Journey ❤️





We’re excited to share that we are beginning our adoption journey! ❤️





Many of you know our story and the journey we’ve been through, including the heartbreaking loss of our four heavenly children. Through it all, we’ve continued to trust God and believe He has a plan for our family.





As we take this next step, we’re incredibly grateful for everyone who has loved, encouraged, and supported us along the way. More than anything, we ask for your prayers as we begin this journey. If you’re able, we would also be so grateful if you would share our story with others.





Adoption does come with significant expenses, so we’ve created a fundraiser to help us along the way. If you feel led to give, any amount is deeply appreciated. There is absolutely no pressure—your prayers, support, and sharing our story mean more to us than you know.





Thank you for continuing to walk alongside us. We are truly grateful for each of you. ❤️





With love,

Caleb & Elizabeth Wims