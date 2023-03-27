Who Killed Chase & Colton? Help Kathy Find Out

On April 19, 1995, Kathy Sanders lost her grandsons, Chase and Colton, ages 4 and 2, in the Oklahoma City bombing. Her husband Glenn, consumed by grief, died two years later.





For 30 years, Kathy has fought to uncover the full truth about what happened that day. Now she is taking that fight to court.





At issue is an unidentified human leg recovered from the bombing debris, reportedly clothed in military-style dress pants. In reports this is known as "Part-71" or "P-71." Originally attributed to a known victim, it was later determined to belong to an unidentified person. Its identity could provide critical new information about who was present and involved in the bombing.





This case is about bringing justice to a co-conspirator in the Oklahoma City bombing case.





Four attorneys are donating their time to Kathy's civil case. We are raising money only for the costs necessary to pursue it: filing fees, transcripts, records, service, and other court expenses.





Chase and Colton should be men in the mid-30's right now. They deserve justice for what was done to them, 166 others who died, hundreds who were injured, and the hundreds and thousands of family members who would never be the same.





After 30 years, this may be Kathy's last opportunity to get answers. Please help her pursue the truth.