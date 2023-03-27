Whiskey the Warrior

Whiskey is the most loving family lab who recently suffered a vicious attack. He belongs to an amazing husband and wife who both serve in our US military. He is very important to the little ones in the home as well. Whiskey is a vital member of this family. Not only was he physically hurt but, his humans have suffered tremendously. From the emotional and physical toll to the obvious financial toll, ANY amount would not only help cover the costs already incurred but, it will also help the family continue the medical treatment still required to make sure Whiskey recovers quickly.

Thank you so much for taking the time to like, share or donate to this family.