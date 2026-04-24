When It Feels Like Everything Is Happening at Once





I never thought I would find myself in a situation where I would have to ask strangers for help. It is difficult for me to write this because I have always tried to solve my problems on my own.

Over a relatively short period of time, so many difficult things have happened in my life that sometimes I honestly cannot believe that so much could happen to one person almost all at once.

My financial situation became extremely difficult. I lost my stable source of income, while at the same time facing unexpected expenses and other circumstances that made my situation even harder.

The most difficult part came afterward. Because I urgently needed money, I started making riskier decisions, hoping that I could quickly improve my financial situation. Unfortunately, this led to even greater losses and made my situation much worse.

I now understand that when a person is under constant financial pressure and fear, it becomes very difficult to make calm and rational decisions. I feel that I need to be able to breathe and step out of this constant state of panic so that I can start making thoughtful decisions again and gradually work my way out of this situation.

I need a much larger amount of money to completely resolve my financial problems. But this particular amount would make an enormous difference for me right now. It would allow me to take care of my most urgent expenses, stabilize my situation to some extent, and give me the breathing room I need to think clearly about my next steps, find a stable source of income, and stop making decisions out of desperation and pressure.

I am actively looking for work and trying different ways to earn money. I am not asking people for support because I don’t want to work. Quite the opposite — my goal is to become financially independent again and support myself. I have simply reached a point where I need some help to break this cycle and give myself a chance to move forward.

The funds raised will go toward essential expenses such as housing, food, transportation, bills, and other urgent obligations.

I understand that everyone has their own challenges and financial responsibilities. That is why I am sincerely grateful for any help, even if it is a small amount. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my fundraiser would also mean a great deal to me.

It is not easy for me to ask for help. But right now, I am trying to do what I need to do to stop my situation from getting worse, regain my stability, and start making the right decisions again.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read my story, supports me, or simply shares my fundraiser. It truly means more to me than I can express.



