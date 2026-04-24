Wheelchair for My Husband's Mobility

My husband is currently incarcerated, and he was injured in an altercation in the prison facility. He needs a wheelchair for safe mobility, but the state won't cover it. The wheelchair available to him is old and reused, which makes it unsafe and unreliable for his needs.





Both of us are in recovery and working to change our lives. I have a part-time job, and right now I'm doing everything I can to support him while he's inside. A proper wheelchair would make such a difference in his daily life and his safety.





I'm raising money to help us get him a wheelchair that actually works. Your support would mean so much to both of us as we move forward together.