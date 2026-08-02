Wheelchair-Accessible Van for Our Son(s)

Help Us Make Transportation Safe and Accessible for Our Family

Hello, my name is Kaycee, and I'm reaching out with a humble request for help for our family.

Our son has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair for mobility. He is an incredible, happy child who faces each day with strength and determination. We are also blessed to have my stepson in our lives, who also uses a wheelchair. Because we have two wheelchair users in our family, transportation is something we navigate every single day.

As our boys have grown, lifting wheelchairs and safely transferring them into our van has become increasingly difficult and physically demanding. Every doctor's appointment, therapy session, school activity, family visit, and everyday outing requires careful planning and a great deal of lifting. What used to be manageable is becoming harder and less safe each year.

Our dream is to convert our 2019 Honda Odyssey into a wheelchair-accessible van with a ramp so our son can safely enter and ride while secured in his wheelchair. This would make everyday life safer, reduce the physical strain on our family, and allow us to travel with greater independence and dignity. It would also better accommodate both of the wheelchair users in our family whenever we are together. Cole would be the primary user.

The cost of a wheelchair-accessible conversion is far beyond what we can afford on our own, so we are asking for help. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to providing safe and reliable transportation for our family.

If you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean just as much to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. We are deeply grateful for every person who helps us on this journey.