Help Show We're All Connected

July Latest news and progress report:

I got to the USA, presented at the Denver conference, and it went well. Attendees and fellow scientists are very interested in my research, and we had some deep, valuable talks during breaks and meals. When the recording of my talk and social media interview become available I’ll post them here, and on my Rumble channel.





The next stages of the work are:

1. To carry out the full-powered experiment so the results can be statistically verified and the research published in a scientific journal.

2. To attend the biggest conference on consciousness in the world, which will be in San Diego, California, in October this year at which I'm scheduled to speak. Ideally I'd like to have more experiments done before the conference, to be able to present a stronger message.





In order to achieve 1 and 2, I must find a lot more funds to enable me to stay in the USA, as the funds raised so far are running out rapidly. I’m applying for remote jobs on my usual global freelancer platform, and getting help to build up my new app business. The GiveSendGo campaign is still active, so if you can think of anyone you know who might be interested in supporting this consciousness research, please do share the GiveSendGo link with them: https://www.givesendgo.com/wereallconnected





Thank you!

Dianne





The Problem I'm Solving:

After a childhood marked by domestic violence and 16 years in neuroscience research, I realized something crucial: we can't heal our planet or each other until we understand our consciousness and how deeply connected we truly are. Not just philosophically — scientifically.

Right now, millions of people struggle with anxiety, stress, and isolation, unaware that they have far more control over their wellbeing than they realize. And they don't know that their inner state affects others — even across the world.

What if I told you that your emotions affect everyone in the world? - See the first video above

My Background

Since childhood, science was my refuge and my calling. After earning a Bachelor of Science Honours in biological sciences, ecology, chemistry and psychology, I spent 16 years in neuroscience research — preparing tissues, testing nerve composition, co-authoring 10 peer-reviewed papers, and teaching graduate medical students at Australian universities.

But growing up with domestic violence and poverty taught me that scientific knowledge only matters if it helps real people with real struggles. That's why my work shifted to consciousness research — studying what doesn't work for us and what enriches us, using rigorous scientific methods to produce practical results anyone can use.

Click here: Who I am and how I got here

My scientific credentials: ResearchGate Profile

The work I’m doing, simplifying science, being a bridge, and the problematic state of science - See the second video above

What I've Discovered:

Using a novel three-measurement method, I'm seeing something remarkable: how our emotions and mental states create measurable effects at the subatomic level — the quantum field that connects all things.

The Three Measurements:

1. Heart Rate Variability (HRV) - tracks your physical stress/calm state in real-time.

2. Psychological wellbeing tests - quantifies how you're actually feeling.

3. Random Event Generator (REG) - detects effects on the quantum field that links us all.

Explanation of the experimental set-up - See the third video above

Here's what makes this groundbreaking:

When participants see their measurements on screen, something powerful happens. They watch tension, worry, and anxiety shift—sometimes in seconds—because the instant feedback teaches them how easily they can take control. One participant in the USA reacted to a disturbance during meditation, and his measurements suddenly spiked into disharmony... recorded on my computer in Australia, 8,000 miles away.

The pilot study showed measurable improvements in wellbeing (as shown by very low frequency heart waves) simply from participating — regardless of what activities people were doing. They learned they could shift from stress to calm faster than they imagined. And they realized their emotional state affects not just nearby people, but potentially anyone, anywhere.

Click here: Participants' responses and benefits

What Participants Are Saying:

TMB:

"I'm questioning the definition of 'stress', and I unpacked a lot of mind-body-life detail. I noted that health monitoring apps may give an interpretation that does not always match our awareness. I enjoyed the study and the technology; looking forward to seeing what it produces and where it goes."

MEK:

"Feels good to sit and get with the body even though thoughts come in all the time. I had no sense of any interference due to relating to the experimenter, whom I respect, and feel that this research is important."

AEJ:

"My confidence was boosted, seeing from the meditation and the app recordings showing that I can reconnect with myself."

Why This Matters Now:

Every participant has told me the same thing: this changed how they see themselves and their responsibility to others. When you can see that your frustration, your peace, your reactions ripple outward through invisible connections, you can't un-know it.

This isn't another meditation app or wellness theory. It's hard science revealing something ancient wisdom traditions have always known—and giving people practical tools to use it.

Exciting invitations to speak at a conference and do a research residency - see the fourth video above

The Bigger Picture

This project brings together three innovations:

- A new way of understanding human connection.

- A new way of analyzing and presenting data (people-friendly graphics, not confusing statistics).

- A new way of working with research participants (immediate benefit, not just data extraction).

The results can be lived right away. The feedback from participants helps refine how we study and apply consciousness in daily life.

This is science that serves people, not the other way around.

Your support makes it possible for this research to reach the world—to be tested rigorously, validated by peers, and integrated into the lives of communities ready to use it.

Together, we can prove scientifically what we've always suspected in our hearts: we're far more connected, and far more powerful, than we've been taught to believe.

Why I Need Your Support

I'm an independent researcher now—no university, no corporate funding. That means no institutional constraints on asking radical questions, but also no traditional funding sources.

Even consciousness researchers working within institutions are often trapped by old paradigms and complicated theories that don't give people practical tools. I can see a simpler path forward, but I need to complete the experiments and publish the results before the scientific community will open their eyes to this new way.

Between the cracks of grant funding and how you can help - See the fifth video above

The Plan: From Lab to Life

JUNE 2026 - done - see Latest News at top of story.

JULY-DECEMBER 2026 - Six-month research residency at an institute in North Carolina. The staff and equipment are ready. We'll run the full-powered experiment, combine methods (including measuring light emitted by the body during different states), and publish peer-reviewed results.

The Result: Validated scientific tools that consciousness researchers, wellness centers, intentional communities, and educators can integrate into their work—and that everyday people can use to improve their lives and understand their impact on the world.

Initial Goal: $50,000 USD. First stage complete at a cost of about $12,000, mostly provided by myself.

Stretch Goal: $80,000 USD

- 6-month research institute residency

- Specialized equipment and apps

- Expert statistical analysis

- Accommodation and living expenses

- Peer-reviewed journal publication

What You Get as a Supporter

Become a Citizen Scientist:

- Work with me online to measure your own physiology and quantum effects while you read, work, meditate, or just live your life.

- Get immediate feedback on how your state affects yourself and the quantum field, and therefore others.

- You could even take a turn as the experimenter!

(Note: All participant names and details are coded, encrypted, and remain confidential.)

Surprising Benefit:

Pilot study participants report measurable improvements in wellbeing just from participating, regardless of what they were doing during the experiment.

Exclusive Updates:

- Conference highlights and frontier science discoveries not yet in the public domain.

- Live progress reports from the research residency.

- Opportunity to suggest additions to the experimental design and watch them implemented if they are scientifically useful.

- Results showing what happens when one person vs. a group works in harmony—what is the power of collective coherence?

Please note: the above offerings are entirely voluntary. You can participate if you are curious or interested, but don't have any obligation to do so.

Conversely, donations are exactly that, you are not buying profitable investments, venture capital programs, intellectual property, or control over the conduct, presentation or publication of the experiment and its results, etc.

Enquiries: diannegsg@proton.me

Campaign Timeline

- April and May 2026: Final preparations, funding acquisition, equipment testing, data visualization refinement, preparation of talk materials.

- June 2026: Travel to Colorado, conference presentation.

- July-December 2026: Research residency in North Carolina (if stretch goal reached).

- Throughout: Regular updates to all supporters, citizen science sessions conducted over zoom and in person.

Thank you for considering supporting this work. Every contribution you make brings you (and all of us) closer to understanding and improving the invisible connections that bind us all, and enjoying greater wellbeing as a result!











