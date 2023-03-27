Supporting the WhiteDate Websites

WhiteDate.Net, WhiteDeal.Net, and WhiteChild.Net are denied payment service by all providers that we contacted. PayPal, Wise, and Stripe, which we used previously, all deactivated our accounts. We recommend stopping using their anti-white platforms where you can.





We have made the messaging of all three websites free, but we now request an appropriate donation to compensate for the loss of membership fees, cover our monthly costs, and ideally help us invest in new projects. After the donation, please contact us at whitedate.net/contact by specifying the amount you donated and WD email you use. We will upgrade your account accordingly to make your contribution visible to the community.





While we Whites (Europids) just want to be left alone and insist on our natural right to freedom of association, the anti-whites try everything to criminalize the simple preference they naturally accept and even endorse for all other racial groups. Their double standards have become simply grotesque.





Our websites were built with loyal and understanding Indian developers based on a small budget that the founder could afford. However, due to the ongoing threat of anti-white cyberterrorism, we need to enhance our security measures for WhiteDate, which has already cost tens of thousands of euro from the founder's limited savings.





We now have the competence to continue to ensure safer spaces programmed by white men, but we need the funds to pay them. The structures have become very complex and costly, especially due to the added security measures; for improving and maintaining all this, developers need to be remunerated.





With your donation, you will legitimize your usage of the WhiteDate platforms and make it possible for Europid, White People, to impose our need for pro-white private and professional spaces. If this simple desire is unacceptable for the anti-whites, then all races and all country clubs are unacceptable for creating exclusive communities.





Always remember, our forebears used to hunt mammoths with spears to survive; why should we be afraid of nonsensical, accusing words? We don't care for NS nostalgia or a Führer, Messiah, or Bruce Willis to save us. We are the ones we have been waiting for to heal the catastrophic White demography. We have the right to care for our people's survival.





Europids are very resourceful, but we need to rediscover our identity and loyalty to our global folk no matter the passports or mother tongues. White-Exclusivity and White-Loyalty will help us rebecome who we are. Why are the anti-white haters so obsessed with preventing us from doing so?