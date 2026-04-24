Help Us Finish the Arena ... We're Almost There!

So Close We Can Almost Feel the Sand Between Our Toes





We’re only $3,000 away from something that will make a very real difference at Starlight Acres.





Our arena is more than a place to ride horses.

It’s where a nervous child learns they can be brave. And a place where someone who doesn’t quite fit anywhere else can connect with a 1,200-pound animal who doesn’t care what kind of day they’ve had.





It’s where kids learn confidence, patience, trust, responsibility, and what it feels like to accomplish something they weren’t sure they could do.





But before we can ask our horses and riders to do those things, we have to give them a safe place to do it.





Our arena needs proper footing, and that means washed sand. The right footing helps protect our horses, gives riders a safer surface to learn on, and allows us to continue creating the experiences that happen here every day.





The total cost is $15,000.

And this community has already done something pretty incredible.





Truck drivers have volunteered their time and equipment to pick up and deliver the sand. The seller has given us a discount. Friends and supporters have stepped forward to help.





Because of all of that generosity, we are now just $3,000 away from filling the arena.

So this is our final push.

Whether you sponsor $250, $500, $750 or $1,000, you're not simply helping us buy a load of sand.





You're helping us build the ground beneath a child's next brave moment.





Help us fill the arena.

Help us finish what this community has already started.





And the next time a child climbs onto a horse and discovers they're a little braver, stronger, and more capable than they thought they were... you'll have helped make that moment possible.





From all of us at Starlight Acres, thank you for believing in what happens here. ❤️







