Wally's Education at Front-Range Christian!

We are raising funds to help our nephew Wally attend Front-Range Christian School for his last year of high school. This Christian education will give him the support, mentorship, discipleship, and counseling he needs as he grows in his relationship with Jesus and heals from his past. The funds will help cover the first 2 months of tuition and include books for his Bible classes, and other required fees. We want the best preparation for Wally to equip him for college education and ministry. His desire is to go into full time ministry. Your prayers and support would mean so much to him during this important year of his life!