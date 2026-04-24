Visitor Center Rest Area Service Project

I'm delighted to share my Stars & Stripes project, which creates a welcoming museum visitor experience at the Pioneer Village Museum in Cameron, WI! I'm creating a seating area with four benches with built-in planters, a small garden around a tree by the Visitor Center, and three tile-top benches at the entrance. The Pioneer Village Museum is part of the Barron County Historical Society and plays an important role in preserving our area's fascinating history.





The Stars & Stripes Award is the highest award in American Heritage Girls, equivalent to the Eagle Scout award in Boy Scouts. American Heritage Girls is a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5 to 18, dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country. Girl Members participate in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities, and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.





I'm quite passionate about history, and this project means a lot to me because I want to help tell the wonderful stories of our community. With this inviting space, I hope to encourage visitors to relax, gather, and connect with our rich heritage. It's a wonderful way to celebrate what makes Barron County and the Northwoods so special and to encourage everyone to appreciate our local history together.