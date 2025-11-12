Urgently appealing for help for my Mom’s cervical cancer treatment

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support for my beloved mom, Lucia Mzimba, who is currently putting up a brave fight against cervical cancer.

She is facing steep medical bills, and we are struggling to cover her current hospital costs of R50000 for her urgent treatments and care. Anyone who knows my mom knows she has a beautiful, fighting spirit, but the financial burden of this disease is something we cannot handle alone.

If you are able to contribute, any amount no matter how small will go directly toward paying her hospital bills.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this message with your network or keeping my mom in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and generosity.



