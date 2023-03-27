Urgent Relief for 200 Flood-Hit IDPs in Sagaing

Dear Friends and Global Supporters,





I am writing this urgent request directly from the jungle in the Sagaing Region of Myanmar. As a CDM activist who was forced to flee home, I am currently living alongside over 200 displaced families (IDPs).

Our communities have endured immense trauma after our homes were completely burned down by military forces. Now, we are facing a second devastating catastrophe: severe monsoon flooding.

Heavy rains have completely submerged our temporary jungle shelters. Families—including toddlers, pregnant mothers, and the elderly—have lost their dry bedding and remaining food rations. They are now evacuating once again in the pouring rain, starting over from absolute zero.

How Your Donations Will Be Used:

* Emergency Shelters: Purchasing tarps, rope, and basic materials to rebuild temporary shelters on higher ground.

* Survival Rations: Providing essential food supplies such as rice, cooking oil, salt, and clean drinking water.

* Medical Supplies: Treating fever, colds, and waterborne diseases caused by the floodwaters.





As someone on the ground coordinating aid directly, I promise that your contributions will go straight toward saving these families. Even a small donation of $5, $10, or $20 can provide a warm shelter or a week's worth of food for a displaced family in need.

Thank you for your empathy, kindness, and solidarity during our darkest hour.



