Urgent: Pili's Fight Against Cancer

Last weekend, I received a phone call from the hospital that completely broke my heart. My dear friend, Pili D., who lives in Mexico, called to tell me the devastating news: she has been diagnosed with breast cancer in her left breast.

She has just undergone surgery and is currently recovering. However, her toughest battle is just beginning. The doctors have informed her that she must begin intensive chemotherapy in the coming weeks.





Pili is an incredibly strong, loving single mother of two. Although her children are now young adults and working, they are barely making ends meet in the current economic climate in Mexico. There is simply no extra money left for a medical crisis of this scale.

Pili’s elderly parents are doing everything they can to support her. Her mother, who is well into her seventies, still works every single day baking and cooking to earn a living. Despite their endless love and hard work, the overwhelming cost of cancer treatment is completely beyond the family's financial reach.





Before her diagnosis, Pili was self-employed, working hard to sell various brand products on her own. Because she never had a traditional payroll job, she has no corporate health benefits, no paid medical leave, and absolutely no financial reserves for this emergency.

Pili needs to focus all her strength on healing and fighting the upcoming chemotherapy. She should not have to worry about how to afford her next treatment or keep a roof over her family's head while she is unable to work.





Every single dollar, euro, or peso makes a life-changing difference. 100% of the funds raised will go directly toward:

The upcoming chemotherapy cycles Vital medications and follow-up medical care Basic living expenses for her and her family while she cannot work





If you are unable to donate financially, please consider sharing this link with your network. Every share brings Pili more visibility, support, and hope.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your incredible generosity, love, and prayers!



