Urgent Medical Help Needed for Surgery

Hello,





I am raising funds for a loved one who is in urgent need of life-saving medical treatment.





Due to the high cost of healthcare, we are unable to cover the full hospital bill of €30,000. The patient needs immediate surgery and ongoing care.





We are humbly asking for your support and prayers. Every donation, no matter how small, will directly help pay for the hospital treatment, surgery, and medicines.





100% of the funds raised will go directly to the hospital. I will share updates and medical documents to show how your generosity is making a difference.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness gives us hope during this difficult time.





With gratitude