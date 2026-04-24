Urgent Help Needed for My Brother’s Knee Surgery (

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you,

I am writing this appeal with hope in God’s mercy and relying on your compassionate hearts and support. I am reaching out today regarding my brother, who is going through a critical and very difficult health condition.

My brother suffers from a giant cell tumor / bone expansion on his knee bone, which causes him severe pain and great difficulty walking, posing a serious risk to the health of his knee joint and surrounding bones.

After detailed medical examinations and tests, doctors confirmed the urgent need for a surgical operation as soon as possible to excise these giant cells and treat the knee bone, in order to prevent serious complications that could permanently impair his mobility.

The surgery, along with medical tests and follow-up care, costs 100,000 Moroccan Dirhams (approx. $10,000 USD). Unfortunately, my brother does not have any health insurance or medical coverage to cover these high expenses, and our family’s financial means are very limited, making it impossible for us to raise this amount on our own in such a short time.

For this reason, we turn to God and to you through this fundraising campaign. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a huge difference in my brother’s life and bring us closer to saving his leg and restoring his hope. If you are unable to contribute financially, please share this campaign with your friends and family, and keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "Whoever relieves a Muslim of a burden from the burdens of the world, Allah will relieve him of a burden from the burdens of the Day of Resurrection."

May Allah bless you, reward you with all goodness, and make this in the balance of your good deeds.