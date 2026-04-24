Urgent Help Needed for Major Surgery

am urgently asking for help because I need to undergo a major and serious operation. This is an extremely difficult and frightening time in my life, and I am struggling to afford the medical treatment I urgently need.

The cost of the operation, hospital care, medical examinations, treatment, medication, and recovery is far beyond what I can manage on my own. I am asking for help because I do not have the financial means to face these expenses alone.

I know that asking strangers for help is not easy, but right now I truly need support. Every donation, no matter how small, can bring me one step closer to receiving the operation and medical care I need.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser. Even one share could help my story reach someone who is able to help.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who supports me during this incredibly difficult moment. ❤️



