Urgent: Help Anthony Shreve fight for innocence!

Our family urgently needs your help to save my brother, Anthony Ray Shreve, a disabled, innocent man held in Ashtabula County, OH (Case 2026CR00043). Anthony has severe cognitive limitations, yet his public defenders are actively violating his rights. They refuse to release a critical, court-ordered competency report, speak too fast for him to follow, and coerced him into a speedy trial waiver he couldn’t understand. When I tried to alert the courts, his lawyers threatened me.

We turned to the ACLU and Disability Rights Ohio (DRO) for help, but both organizations refused to step in. Our family is completely on our own. We found an aggressive private defense firm independent of local county politics, but the total retainer is $15,000, with a strict $7,500 down payment required to start.

WE NEED ANY HELP POSSIBLE. If you cannot donate, please help us by sharing this link. If you are an Ohio criminal defense attorney who can offer pro bono help, a flexible payment plan, or advice, please contact us immediately. We also desperately need media outlets, bloggers, or advocates to help expose this corruption. Please help us protect a vulnerable man from a predatory system.





Any and all donations are accepted. No amount is too small to help save his life. If you prefer to skip platform processing fees so 100% goes directly to his legal fund immediately, please use my verified personal accounts:

Venmo: @Lisa-Thompson-904 (Verify last 4 digits: 8552) PayPal / Zelle Email: lisa.thompson904@gmail.com Apple Cash / Text Support: 970-567-8552







