Urgent Aid for My Family in Gaza

Hello, my name is Ghadeer. I am writing to you from Gaza, Palestine.





My family and I are living in extremely difficult conditions. We urgently need your help for food, clean water, medicine, and basic supplies to survive.





Every dollar makes a difference. Your donation will go directly to helping my family get through this emergency.





Please share this campaign. Even $5 can help feed a family for a day.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and support.

Pray for Gaza.