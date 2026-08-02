Unjust Civil Judgment

Help Edward McRae Stand Up for Justice: Civil Defense Fund

Hello everyone,





I am reaching out to my community during an incredibly challenging chapter in my life. For approximately the past year, I’ve been locked in a grueling civil court battle. As many of you know, navigating the legal system is not just emotionally exhausting it is financially devastating.





To date my legal fees have already reached $25,000. Because this case is ongoing and more hearings are already scheduled, my attorney estimates that I will need an additional $25,000 to see this through to a final judgment.





Why I Am Asking For Your Help





This year long battle has entirely depleted my savings. Every single dollar I had has gone toward retaining my council and paying court costs. Because my funds are entirely drained, I am now facing a secondary crisis: my household bills are mounting, and I am struggling to keep up with basic daily living expenses while fighting this case.





I am launching this fundraiser with a target of $50,000 to help me survive this process and ensure I have the representation I need to fight for a fair outcome.





Transparent Breakdown of Funds





I believe in complete transparency with the people supporting me. To prove the reality of this burden, I have attached in the updates section below.Your donations will be used strictly for:





: Past Legal Debt ($25,000): To pay off existing bill for the work completed over the last year.

: Future Defense ($15,000): To cover attorney billable hours, filing fees, and prep work for the upcoming hearings.

: Basic Household Survival ($10,000): To cover essential utilities, housing, and basic needs while my income is entirely monopolized by this lawsuit.





How You Can Support





If you cannot donate, please do not underestimate the power of sharing this link. A share to your social media or direct message to a friend helps immensely.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. I cannot win this fight alone.









Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota LLP

1599 Hamburg Turnpike

Wayne, NJ 07470

Phone: (973) [phone redacted]

Edward McRae

17798-MCRAE-Edward D

Edward Dewey McRae, Jr. -C13- 26-10361-VFP

Services

Date Attorney Notes Quantity Rate Total

10/27/2025 DS 13 (E) Plan & Mod Of Plan: Call with

realtor concerning pending sale. Discuss

need to file action to avoid lien.

0.30 $525.00 $157.50

12/02/2025 DS 13 (A) Prep Of Petition: Follow up call

with client. His biggest issue that the

judgment prevents a sale and if he could

sell than the foreclosure is not a

problem. Discuss potential of reaching

agreement with judgment creditor to

allow sale to go through. Foreclosure

sale is likey in March. Final judgment is

not yet entered. $600k offers are

coming in.











