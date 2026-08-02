Uninsured Squatter Burned My House Down—Help Me Re

On April 27, 2026, my life changed completely when my home in Summerset, SD was destroyed by a catastrophic house fire.

The State Fire Marshal conducted a thorough investigation and officially ruled the fire was caused by the severe negligence of a squatter living in the house next door. Because he was an illegal occupant, there was no insurance policy on that property. Cruelly, my own insurance company denied my total-loss claim due to a complex technicality regarding the neighbor's negligence liability.

Because the probate deadlines for the neighboring property have expired under South Dakota law, I am left completely out-of-pocket. I am facing the staggering task of rebuilding my entire home and life completely from scratch, entirely on my own.

Meanwhile, the individual who caused this devastation raised $70,000 for himself through crowdfunding, leaving me with a pile of ash, a denied insurance claim, and zero accountability.

My Rebuilding Plan & Goal:

My existing concrete foundation is still intact, but everything from the floor joists up is completely gone. To keep costs as low as humanly possible, there are zero labor costs factored into this fundraiser. I am doing 100% of the physical rebuilding work myself, from the ground up.

I have priced out exact quotes for the bare materials needed to make this house livable again. The total for materials alone comes to $37,000. Your donations will directly purchase:

Floor joists, OSB subflooring, and structural framing lumber Metal roofing, roof trusses, siding, and exterior wrap Full insulation, drywall, interior doors, and trim Complete electrical systems, wiring, and fixtures Heating supplies, ductwork, and a central AC unit Essential appliances to live again (refrigerator, washer, dryer)

If you cannot donate financially, I am also deeply grateful for prayers (using GiveSendGo’s prayer button) or donations of actual building supplies if you are a local contractor, supplier, or tradesperson in the Black Hills area.

If you have surplus materials, tools, or appliances you would like to donate directly, you can contact me, Jason Lapp, at 605-593-2546.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me stand back up after an unimaginable injustice. Please share this link with your friends, family, and community.



